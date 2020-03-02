MUHYIDDIN BLUNDERS ON – NOW PROMISES ‘CABINET OF CLEAN INDIVIDUALS’ – WITH NOTORIOUS AZMIN CARTEL BEHIND HIM? NOT TO MENTION NAJIB, ZAHID, HADI SALIVATING IN THE WINGS? HOW CLEAN ARE INDIVIDUALS WHO BETRAY & STAGE A COUP AGAINST THEIR OWN GOVT? HOW CLEAN ARE INDIVIDUALS CHARGED WITH KLEPTOCRACY, CBT & TAKING BRIBES FROM POLITICAL PARTIES OTHER THAN THEIR OWN?

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged to appoint a cabinet made up of clean individuals.

“My government will prioritise efforts to raise integrity and good governance.

“This includes efforts to combat corruption, abuse of power and stepping up enforcement and tightening of laws,” said Muhyiddin in his inaugural speech as prime minister tonight.

He also promised to tackle cost of living issues and make healthcare more accessible.

“I’m aware that people want better education for their children.

“After spending six years in the Education Ministry, I promise to improve the quality of education in line with other developed countries.”

He said his government will also focus on the Share Prosperity Vision 2030 which was started by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

“I hope that you will give me the chance to use my 40 years of experience to guide Malaysia to excellence.”

Muhyiddin was appointed as the 8th prime minister on Sunday after a week of political turmoil.

The turmoil began after Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister on February 24. Shortly after, Muhyiddin pulled his party, Bersatu, out of the PH coalition, causing the government to collapse.

After two stages of selection, Muhyiddin was picked as the 8th prime minister with the backing of Barisan Nasional, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Before Muhyiddin met the king on February 29 at 10am, Bersatu chairman Dr Mahathir and youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman announced at 8am that they would not support Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Muhyiddin, nevertheless, informed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that he had all 36 Bersatu MPs supporting him.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.