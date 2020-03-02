BOMBSHELL – MUHYIDDIN REVEALS MAHATHIR’S SNAKY WAYS – HOW MANY PEOPLE HAS MAHATHIR BEEN LYING TO? ‘I ONLY ACCEPTED NOMINATION TO BE PM AFTER MAHATHIR SAID HE WOULD SUPPORT ME IF I COULD GET THE MAJORITY. THIS WAS LATER CONFIRMED IN A STATEMENT ON FEB 27,’ CLAIMS NEW PM

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he is not a traitor and only accepted the position to save Malaysia.

“I’m no traitor,” said the 72-year-old in his first televised address to the country since his appointment on Sunday.

“I am here to save the country from political turmoil.”

According to the Bersatu president, it started when Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister on February 24.

He said that he had no intention to become prime minister.

“I only stepped up to save the situation when neither candidate claimed a majority of support from Dewan Rakyat,” said Muhyiddin in his 13-minute speech.

He said, although Bersatu had initially supported Dr Mahathir (during the first round of one-on-one interviews with the king), the 94-year-old did not garner sufficient support.

“As such, the king decided to speak to all the heads of the political parties and asked them to nominate someone.

“Bersatu and other parties (Barisan Nasional, PAS, GPS) nominated me and hence I received the majority.

“What were my choices? To support Dr Mahathir and allow the political turmoil to continue? Parliament could have been dissolved and fresh elections would then be called.”

Muhyiddin said he then met Dr Mahathir with two other Bersatu leaders and asked for Dr Mahathir’s support.

“Dr Mahathir said he would support me if I could get the majority. This was later confirmed in a statement on February 27.

“I accepted the nomination as prime minister,” said Muhyiddin.

“I am aware that my appointment was not through elections. I was appointed because I had the support of the majority of the MPs in Dewan Rakyat.”

Prior to Dr Mahathir’s resignation as prime minister on February 24, Muhyiddin and Bersatu leaders attended a dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya with opposition MPs from Umno and PAS.

Shortly after Dr Mahathir resigned on February 24, Muhyiddin pulled Bersatu out from the Pakatan Harapan government causing it to collapse.

Before Muhyiddin met Yang di-Pertuan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on February 29 at 10am, Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Bersatu youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman announced at 8am that they would not support Muhyiddin as prime minister.

Muhyiddin, nevertheless, informed the king that he had all 36 Bersatu MPs supporting him.

The form Umno leader was appointed as the eighth prime minister on March 1.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

