THE NATION SNIGGERS AS ZAHID VOWS HE ‘DOESN’T WANT’ HIS CASE TO BE DROPPED – THEN IN NEXT BREATH, SIGNALS TO JUDGE HE WANTS COURT TO GIVE VERDICT BECAUSE HIS CHARGES ARE ‘POLITICAL & SELECTIVE PROSECUTION’
He did not say what the other cases were.
“Insya-Allah I will clear my name in court without the case being dropped.
Zahid’s statement comes after his trial was vacated today to allow him to meet the newly sworn-in prime minister.
His counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik informed the Kuala Lumpur High Court that Zahid’s presence was required for the formation of a new cabinet in Muhyiddin’s administration.
“The accused person needs to be in touch with the prime minister. His presence is required,” said Hisyam without elaborating further.
Deputy public prosecutor Rozela Raja Toran did not object. Presiding judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah has set the trial to resume tomorrow.
Zahid, 67, is accused of receiving bribes for approving passport chip supply contracts to several private firms. He faces 47 criminal charges, including 27 counts of money-laundering.
Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, was installed as the eighth prime minister yesterday after forming an alliance with Umno, PAS and a breakaway PKR faction led by its former deputy president, Mohamed Azmin Ali. – March 2, 2020.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
