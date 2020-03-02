Rina Harun gives Muhyiddin vote of confidence as PM

KUALA LUMPUR — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Srikandi (woman) chief Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun expressed her confidence in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership to bring all parties together towards building the country’s future.

In congratulating Muhyiddin on his appointment as the new prime minister, Rina, in a statement today, also thanked the political parties as well as those who expressed their support for the 8th Prime Minister to lead the federal government.

“Indeed, this support has great value and significance for the benefit of the people and the nation.

“It is hoped that this support can be continued in the context of close cooperation in the nation-building journey, especially in addressing pressing issues such as the spread of Covid-19 that threaten the safety and health of the people and thus impact the country and the world as a whole,” she said.

She said the interests of the people and the nation should be placed at the top of the list of leaders’ priorities.

“Political stability is very important to enable the government machinery and all parties to focus on addressing economic issues including building greater confidence among foreign and domestic investors,” she said.

Meanwhile, Rina also thanked the seventh Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his great services and contributions to the country.

Muhyiddin took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 8th Prime Minister yesterday. — Bernama

Anwar is ‘crazy’ to become PM, says Dr M

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has launched his strongest attack yet on Anwar Ibrahim since they made peace four years ago, describing the PKR president as someone too impatient to become prime minister

“Anwar is always crazy for the PM’s post. He cannot be the prime minister… In the past, he had so much support. But now, people support me,” Mahathir said, hours after Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister with backing from Barisan Nasional, PAS, GPS and several MPs from PPBM and PKR.

Mahathir said he had decided to resign as prime minister so that Anwar could prove he had the necessary support.

“That is why when I resigned (as PM), it meant he could contest, but if people wanted me to contest, I would. If I got more (support), I would return. But Anwar thought he could get it back,” he said during a closed-door meeting with PPBM leaders at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here. The event was streamed live on the Facebook page of Amanah.

Mahathir further said he failed to get support for a new term as PM because of Anwar’s insistence on being named as Pakatan Harapan’s prime ministerial nominee.

“If not, I would have added 60 votes to my existing 90 votes,” Mahathir said.

Earlier today, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister, after a week of political stalemate caused by moves to form a new government which led to Mahathir’s resignation.

Mahathir had been re-nominated by the three PH parties for the post.

However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong used his constitutional powers to name Muhyiddin as prime minister after a series of meetings with MPs and political blocs, who submitted names of MPs backing them.

Mahathir also revealed today that he was tipped off by his political secretary about a plan by Anwar to demand his resignation at a PH presidential council meeting on Feb 21.

But it did not happen; instead Anwar and PH leaders had agreed for him to remain as prime minister.

He said Muhyiddin’s action in seeking new allies was the cause of the week-long political crisis which led to the break-up of PH. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

BERNAMA / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

