The whole world knows it was a coup, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has launched his strongest attack yet on Anwar Ibrahim since they made peace four years ago, describing the PKR president as someone too impatient to become prime minister

“Anwar is always crazy for the PM’s post. He cannot be the prime minister… In the past, he had so much support. But now, people support me,” Mahathir said, hours after Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as prime minister with backing from Barisan Nasional, PAS, GPS and several MPs from PPBM and PKR.

Mahathir said he had decided to resign as prime minister so that Anwar could prove he had the necessary support.

“That is why when I resigned (as PM), it meant he could contest, but if people wanted me to contest, I would. If I got more (support), I would return. But Anwar thought he could get it back,” he said during a closed-door meeting with PPBM leaders at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here. The event was streamed live on the Facebook page of Amanah.

Mahathir further said he failed to get support for a new term as PM because of Anwar’s insistence on being named as Pakatan Harapan’s prime ministerial nominee.

“If not, I would have added 60 votes to my existing 90 votes,” Mahathir said.

Earlier today, PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister, after a week of political stalemate caused by moves to form a new government which led to Mahathir’s resignation.

Mahathir had been re-nominated by the three PH parties for the post.

However, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong used his constitutional powers to name Muhyiddin as prime minister after a series of meetings with MPs and political blocs, who submitted names of MPs backing them.

Mahathir also revealed today that he was tipped off by his political secretary about a plan by Anwar to demand his resignation at a PH presidential council meeting on Feb 21.

But it did not happen; instead Anwar and PH leaders had agreed for him to remain as prime minister.

He said Muhyiddin’s action in seeking new allies was the cause of the week-long political crisis which led to the break-up of PH.

The whole world knows it was a coup, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The whole world knows that last week’s political crisis was a coup that led to the formation of a new federal government under Muhyiddin Yassin, said PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim today.

He said it was not only Malaysians who believed it was a coup, “but the whole world, they know this”.

He said of the plotters that “whether they followed procedure or they went by a vote count, it was a hijacking of the old government”.

Speaking this evening at a weekly prayer session at his home, Anwar criticised some leaders who did not hold to principle and had broken their promises, causing the collapse of the old Pakatan Harapan government.

“Yesterday you agree and today you change, for what reason…money,” he said.

He reminded his supporters to remain calm in the face of the current political developments and also when they faced a big challenge when confronted by the prospect of power and wealth.

His remarks came at the end of a day when PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin, who was formerly a member of the PH coalition, took his oath of office as Malaysia’s 8th prime minister of a new coalition known as Perikatan Nasional.

He succeeded Dr Mahathir Mohamad who resigned last week in the midst of dissension within Pakatan Harapan.

