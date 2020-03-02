ALREADY, ZAHID BANGS ON MUHYIDDIN’S DOOR: EYE ON DPM POST DESPITE HIS 47 CRIMINAL CHARGES, ZAHID BRAVES COVID-19 TALK INVOLVING MUHYIDDIN TO DEMAND HIS ‘INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY’ RIGHT AS HEAD OF LARGEST BLOC IN MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno president and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial will not proceed today as previously scheduled, as he will be involved in negotiations to form a new Cabinet under Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Zahid’s lawyer Hamidi Mohd Noh this morning requested the High Court to postpone the trial today.

“The defence would like to ask for a short postponement today, for the reason our client is needed somewhere else quite urgent. Client is involved in negotiations in forming the Cabinet, so with that, we ask for today to be postponed,” he told the court.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran, who had noted that the prosecution was ready for trial today with five witnesses ready to testify in court today, then asked if Zahid’s lawyers could be more specific in its adjournment application, such as what the negotiation was about and where Zahid was required to be.

Zahid’s lead defence lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik then explained that his client will be having discussions with Muhyiddin on the new Cabinet’s formation.

“My instructions, the accused person will be in touch with the prime minister as regards to the formation of Cabinet for today. So on this basis, we ask the court to grant adjournment of this morning’s proceedings,” Hisyam told the court, adding that Zahid’s “presence is required” for the discussions on the new Cabinet.

The prosecution’s Raja Rozela said she would leave the matter to the judge’s discretion, while also acknowledging the need for Zahid to be involved in such matters.

“I think it’s only fair that the accused person be allowed to get to help in the formation of Cabinet. It is for the sake of the country and we are all involved in some way or other,” she said.

High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah then allowed the trial to be deferred to tomorrow:

“After considering the reasons given, the application for adjournment of the trial for today is allowed.”

After the judge allowed today’s trial to be deferred, Zahid’s lawyers thanked the judge while Zahid himself stood up from the dock to bow as a gesture of thanks.

Hisyam confirmed to the court that they were only seeking for the trial to be postponed today, and that Zahid’s trial will go on tomorrow.

The High Court previously fixed March 2 (today), 3, 6, 23 to 25, April 13 to 16, April 27 to 30, May 12 to 15, June 15 to 18, June 22 to June 25 as trial dates for Zahid’s case.

Zahid’s trial involves 47 charges related to alleged bribery, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.

Zahid is the leader of Umno, which is now part of the federal government under the new Perikatan Nasional coalition that backed Muhyiddin for the prime minister post.

UDA director confirmed for Covid-19 was in close contact with ex-minister, officials

KUALA LUMPUR— The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that has wreaked havoc on Malaysia’s economy could be about to do the same to its politics.

The Urban Development Authority (UDA) confirmed today that one of its directors has tested positive for Covid-19 and was among the country’s latest cases.

Khazanah Nasional also confirmed separately yesterday that one of its staff has contracted Covid-19 but it is believed that both announcements refer to the same person who had travelled to China in January.

Crucially for the current political turmoil in the country, the UDA director was believed to have attended an appreciation ceremony for an outgoing minister and his deputy on February 27.

The event also saw the attendance of aides and officials linked to top leaders of both the past and current administration.

Health procedures instituted in response to the Covid-19 outbreak require those who have been in close contact with confirmed patients to enter a self-quarantine period of 14 days in order to be monitored for possible infection.

PKR MP Wong Chen, who had been in contact with the infected Khazanah employee, announced on Facebook that he was placing himself under medical quarantine.

“In view of the fact that the Khazanah Covid 19 victim was in touch with an ex-minister and a deputy minister about 3 days ago, we have to take extra precautions,” Wong said.

Yesterday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced four more new cases of Covid-19 in the country, all of whom were Malaysians.

Yesterday’s spike brought Malaysia’s total to 29 cases, just as the country was beginning to fully contain the outbreak.

The death toll for the Covid-19 virus reached 2,988 today, with 88,299 confirmed infections globally. MALAY MAIL

