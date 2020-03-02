Mahathir Gone Of The Rails, Time To Jump Overboard

Mahathir has now moved beyond Ambiga’s support for his sudden enthusiasm for a ‘non-partisan’ government (giving him immense personal power).

Because now he has come out to indicate that, whilst he has not been ready yet to hand over to Anwar as so repeatedly promised, he is now by contrast willing to step aside for Muhyiddin:

“We discussed, including the possibility that Muhyiddin might become a (PM) candidate … If everybody chooses him (as prime minister), I am okay” said Mahathir tonight.

Muhyiddin has at the same time stated as PM he would hop back to work with UMNO and include all the crooks Bersatu previously stood up against, who stole billions from the country.

So, Ambiga must now accept that Mahathir is prepared to support the kleptocrats before fulfilling his handover pledge repeated as late as Friday.

Time for PH supporters such as herself to abandon this zig zagging premier and stay true to their commitments to the electorate?

Don’t do this to the rakyat – Ambiga’s plea to politicians –

In an earlier tweet, Ambiga also defended Mahathir’s plan to form a unity government which the latter said would focus on national interests and cut across political lines.

She was responding to another Twitter user who highlighted that Malaysians are concerned that if the 94-year-old leader is given a free hand to form a unity government, which included BN and PAS, there would be no opposition…

Ambiga retweeted another user’s concern that a snap polls risked “letting in the kleptocrats” and that a contest along issues of race and religion would damage the nation beyond repair. – MKINI

Muhyiddin cause of crisis, but disappointed with Anwar, too, says Dr Mahathir

PRIME Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is the cause of the current political crisis that brought down the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, Dr Mahathir Mohamad told grassroots leaders today.

At the briefing at his office in Putrajaya today, he was asked if the crisis was started by PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, who was due to succeed him as prime minister.

“Anwar Ibrahim was just an excuse (for Muhyiddin). (BM: Anwar Ibrahim cuma menjadi alasan).

“I was initially told that Anwar would demand for the deputy prime minister’s post at the meeting,” said Dr Mahathir.

“And hence, we were upset. But Anwar did not make any demands. In fact, everyone supported me instead.

“As such, Muhyiddin had to look for another reason for the crisis,” said the 94-year-old at the Perdana Leadership Foundation today.

“When Muhyiddin could not get a reason for the crisis from Anwar, he took Bersatu out of PH. That is the cause of our crisis.”

The former prime minister was speaking to grassroots leaders about what transpired over the past week.

He was responding to a question on what happened during the PH presidential council meeting on February 21, and whether Anwar was the cause of the ensuing turmoil.

It was at that meeting that the PH presidential council agreed to let Dr Mahathir decide on a transition date to Anwar.

However, Dr Mahathir did say he was disappointed with Anwar when the latter got the remaining PH parties – PKR, DAP and Amanah, after Bersatu’s exit – to nominate him as prime minister instead.

This was before PH changed tactics to nominate Dr Mahathir when it became clear that Muhyiddin was being endorsed for the prime minister’s post by Bersatu, Umno and PAS.

Dr Mahathir said he resigned last Monday to test his support, adding that he had more numbers than Anwar to be prime minister.

“And hence I’m very disappointed with the selection process (done by the palace) as PH named him instead of me.

“If PH had named me I would have gotten 150 votes. But because he wanted to vie for the post too, although he would not have gotten a simple majority, he failed,” said Dr Mahathir.

On February 24, DAP and Amanah had initially said they would vote for Dr Mahathir when they met the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

Up to that point, Umno and PAS’ stand had been to support Dr Mahathir for prime minister.

But following Umno and PAS’ change in tactic to call for snap elections the next day, PH changed course and poised itself for a minority government under Anwar.

When PH MPs met the king in individual interviews on February 26, they named Anwar as their PM candidate instead of Dr Mahathir, hoping they could form a minority government.

The plan failed to materialise after the palace announced that it could not decide on a clear winner and called the heads of political parties to name their candidates, which took place yesterday.

Just before 5pm yesterday, the palace decreed that Muhyiddin had the majority support, and announced him as the new prime minister. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

