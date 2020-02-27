NAJIB & ZAHID BREATHE AGAIN – ACCORDING TO MAHATHIR, AGONG ORDERS SNAP POLLS IF EMERGENCY PARLIAMENT SESSION CAN’T DETERMINE WHICH LEADER HAS THE MAJORITY TO FORM NEW GOVT

PARLIAMENT will be summoned on Monday to find a leader who has the majority support, said interim prime minister Dr Mahahtir Mohamad.

He said this is being done as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not been able to find any MP who commands a majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

“And because there is no distinct majority, he (the King) says the right forum is the Dewan Rakyat.

“So, Parliament will be called on the second of next month… whoever has majority support in Parliament will become prime minister.