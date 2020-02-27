BOMBSHELL – UMNO SPLITS IN TWO – BETWEEN 17 TO 26 MPs TO FLEE PARTY – AMID RUMORS OF HUGE CASH OFFERS WITH THE DEFECTIONS AIMED TO HELP MAHATHIR MAKE BERSATU THE LARGEST BLOC – ALLOWING IT TO BE FRONTRUNNER TO FORM NEW GOVT

PETALING JAYA: Umno is having a pow-wow, with its leadership convening an emergency meeting with all division leaders.

The invite for the meeting, which was sent out late last night and early this morning, was silent on the agenda, a source revealed.

“We were told to be at Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) at 3pm,” said the source.

A top Umno leader, when asked if the meeting would be a long one, said,”No, it is quite straightforward, we know what to do.”

Speculation of possible defections of between 17 and 26 Umno MPs to another party has gone viral.

“It is just rumours. We will know once we have attended the meeting,” said a division leader.

This meeting comes in the midst of political upheaval which saw the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the Prime Minister.

He was then reappointed as the interim Prime Minister and had proposed a non-partisan government.

ANN

