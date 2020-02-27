DESPERATE TO STAY PM, ‘U-TUN’ MAHATHIR TO SWING BACK TO ‘BACKDOOR GOVT’ AFTER RECEIVING ROYAL TORPEDO TO HIS DICTATOR-STYLE ‘UNITY GOVT’? IF SO, THEN NAJIB, ZAHID & OTHER CRIMINALLY CHARGED UMNO WARLORDS, PAS & AZMIN CARTEL – ARE BACK IN THE GAME. ALL IS FORGIVEN & MALAYSIA SET TO RETURN TO KLEPTOCRACY & CRONY CAPITALISM

IN a week of constantly changing political scenarios, Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s return as Bersatu chairman today hints that he is building support to form his own government.

The interim prime minister left Istana Negara at noon after an hour-long meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. He only waved to reporters camped outside the palace.

Moments later, Bersatu said Dr Mahathir is back as its chairman – after relinquishing the post this week – and to wait for further announcements.

Meanwhile, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim is with other party leaders at a Petaling Jaya hotel, and is expected to meet the king soon.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight that one of the options Dr Mahathir has now is to return Bersatu to the Pakatan Harapan fold, but this is easier said than done.

It is anyone’s guess if the pact’s current line-up of PKR, DAP and Amanah will take Bersatu back. The three parties have publicly declared their support for Anwar to become prime minister.

Given this, will Dr Mahathir be open to forming a cross-party government, or will he stick to his speech yesterday, in which he urged Malaysians to give him a chance to set up a non-partisan administration?

“If allowed, I will try and form a government that does not side with any party. Only the country’s interests will be given priority,” he said in his first public address since resigning as prime minister and Bersatu chairman on Monday.

The same day, president Muhyiddin Yassin announced Bersatu’s exit from PH, resulting in the pact’s collapse.

“With him back as Bersatu chairman, Dr Mahathir is in a better position to garner support from other parties, including those in PH,” said a source.

Muhyiddin leaves PMO after meeting with Dr Mahathir

BERSATU president Muhyiddin Yassin has left the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya after meeting Dr Mahathir Mohamad amid reports that the interim prime minister has returned as party chairman.

Muhyiddin arrived at Perdana Putra about 2.30pm and left at 3.45pm.

He did not speak to the media.

Dr Mahathir earlier had an hour-long audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, but no details of the meeting have been released.

Dr Mahathir quit as Bersatu chairman about an hour after resigning as prime minister on Monday.

The same day, Muhyiddin announced Bersatu’s exit from Pakatan Harapan, saying the decision was made at a supreme council meeting on Sunday.

