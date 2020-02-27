ANWAR SAYS IT: NO MORE MAHATHIR AS PM IF HARAPAN RETAKES GOVT – HE HAS BETRAYED VOTERS AS MUCH AS AZMIN CARTEL & MUHYIDDIN: BUT STILL POSSIBLE FOR BERSATU TO REJOIN COALITION IF NEW CONDITIONS, RULES ARE MET
PAKATAN Harapan will not approach Dr Mahathir Mohamad again following his rejection of an offer to work once more with the pact, said Anwar Ibrahim.
The PKR president, who is now the de facto PH leader, said the question of approaching Dr Mahathir does not arise at all.
Asked if PH had officially split with Dr Mahathir, Anwar said: “No, we’re Harapan. He has left Harapan.”
The Port Dickson MP said Dr Mahathir has made a choice to return to Bersatu as its chairman.
He said, however, that PH’s doors are still open to Bersatu.
“We change by the day,” he said, when asked if PH would take Bersatu back.
Dr Mahathir shocked the nation and his allies by resigning as the prime minister on Monday.
This was followed by an announcement from Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin that the party was pulling out of PH, resulting in the collapse of the ruling pact.
Dr Mahathir then threw his second surprise by resigning as Bersatu chairman, indicating that not all was not well in the party.
PH leaders revealed yesterday that they had approached Dr Mahathir to return to the pact and become the prime minister again, but he had refused the offer.
PH then named Anwar as its prime ministerial candidate in the hopes of forming a minority government.
Dr Mahathir, meanwhile, asked the nation in a live telecast address yesterday to be allowed to form a non-partisan government.
He today returned to Bersatu as chairman, prompting talk he is trying to shore up support for him to return to office. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
