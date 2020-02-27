BOMBSHELL – IN NEW TWIST TO STAY PM, MAHATHIR RETURNS AS BERSATU CHAIRMAN AFTER HIS ‘DICTATOR-STYLE UNITY GOVT’ PLAN TRIGGERS MASS PUBLIC OUTRAGE: BUT WHY SHOULD PAKATAN NOMINATE HIM AS PM EVER AGAIN – EVEN AS ROGUE BERSATU & AZMIN CARTEL START TO HINT THEY WANT TO RETURN TO THE PAKATAN FOLD AFTER PULLING A SHOCK COUP D’ETAT FOR THEIR OWN SELFISH MOTIVES

KUALA LUMPUR ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has resumed his post as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, days after vacating the post.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Rais Hussin Mohamed Arif confirmed the matter to Malay Mail when contacted.

“True,” he told Malay Mail when asked for confirmation.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya also has confirmed the news to state news agency Bernama. – MALAY MAIL

Harapan leaders hold impromptu meet at Eastin hotel

1.40pm: Pakatan Harapan leaders are holding an impromptu meeting at Eastin hotel in Petaling Jaya.

It is learned that PKR lawmakers had gathered at the hotel earlier for a meeting.

Among the leaders present for the meeting are PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, vice-president Chang Lih Kang, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and veteran leader Lim Kit Siang.

‘To rebuild nation and fulfil people’s hopes’ – Kit Siang quotes Dr M

1.30pm: DAP veteran says a national unity government cannot be established on treachery, deceit, corruption, betrayal of the people’s mandate or by promoting national disunity despite the idea being attractive and should be considered by all rational Malaysians.

“It is foolish and short-sighted to purportedly establish a national unity government by destroying the Pakatan Harapan government.

“The ideal way to establish a national unity government is to build on the Harapan coalition and convince other political parties and entities to come together in the larger interest of the nation to build a New Malaysia – based on the Harapan mandate in the 14th General Election for a New Malaysia.

“Or to use the words of the chairman of Pakatan Harapan (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) in the foreword to Buku Harapan dated March 8, 2018, policies and actions ‘to rebuild the nation and to fulfil the hope of the people’,” he adds.

Ranau MP denies quitting PKR with Azmin’s group, then deletes denial

1.16pm: Three days after a bloc of rogue PKR MPs announced they were quitting the party, one of them has now come out to deny that he was involved in the move.

Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin maintains that he is still a PKR representative.

“For the record, I am still in PKR. I also deny that I had consented to quit PKR.

“I will explain this matter to the (party) committee and bureau this evening,” he says in the now-deleted statement on Facebook.

After deleting the Facebook post, he uploads a new one which read: “Any issues about my position in the party will be discussed with the party’s committee members and bureau this evening. #Keep calm”. MKINI

MALAY MAIL / MKINI

.