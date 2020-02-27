AGONG TO MEET MALAYS RULERS TOMORROW BEFORE FRIDAY PRAYERS – SAD TO SAY, THE HORSE-TRADING WILL ONLY INTENSIFY IN THE MEANTIME – EVEN AS UMNO CALLS EMERGENCY MEETING FOR ALL ITS CHIEFS & OPENLY ATTACKS PAS’ CLAIM THEY NAMED MUHYIDDIN & NOT MAHATHIR AS CHOICE OF PM IN SDs TO THE AGONG

PETALING JAYA: The Malay Rulers will be meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah amidst the political uncertainty.

The Rulers are expected to meet the King tomorrow (Feb 28) before Friday prayers.

An aide from the Istana Negara, when contacted, said they had yet to get any confirmation on the meeting.

The Agong has already met with interim Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, leaders of political parties including Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PKR, DAP, as well as those from the Opposition parties earlier this week.

The King wanted to meet with the lawmakers to ascertain who has the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

The media has been keeping watch outside of Istana Negara since news broke of the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government on Sunday (Feb 23). ANN

Annuar denies Umno, PAS named Muhyiddin as PM candidate

11.55am: Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa denies a report by The Star that Umno and PAS agreed to nominate Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (photo) as a prime minister candidate.

“This is not true,” he tweets. “Our stand remains that we want Parliament to be dissolved.”

Annuar says statements regarding Umno’s stand can only be made by the president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi or himself.

The Star quoted PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as claiming that Umno and PAS lawmakers inked a statutory declaration (SD) in support of Muhyiddin.

Umno and BN have 42 parliamentary seats whereas Bersatu has 26, including Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Langkawi seat.

Despite Mahathir quitting as Bersatu chairperson, the party’s supreme council has decided to support his leadership. MKINI

All Umno division chiefs to hold meeting at HQ

9.55am: Umno is scheduled to meet all the191 division chiefs at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur at 3pm today.

“All division chiefs nationwide are asked to immediately come to Kuala Lumpur for a special meeting with the party president and the supreme council,” says Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa (photo).

In a series of tweets today, he also questions the legitimacy of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as the interim prime minister.

“The prime minister has lost his legitimacy as he no longer has the support of the majority (in Dewan Rakyat)… Is it true that the prime minister was also rejected by his own party ?” asks the Ketereh MP.

Annuar urges the party chiefs to find a way out to resolve the critical political situation.

He reiterates that the only choice is to dissolve Parliament and allow a fresh mandate from the people.

Annuar holds PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and PKR responsible for causing the problem by retracting their support for Mahathir as the next premier.

He says the Muafakat Nasional, formed by Umno and PAS, is ready to engage with others, particularly multiracial parties in the peninsula, to work together ahead of the 15th general election.

“As for Sabah and Sarawak, Muafakat Nasional adopts a different approach by giving them the full autonomy as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963,” he says.

ANN / MKINI.