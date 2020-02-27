MAHATHIR LEAVES PALACE BUT TIGHT-LIPPED – FOR NOW, MALAYSIANS HEAVE A SIGH OF RELIEF WITH BETS ON HE WAS NOT SWORN IN AS 8TH PM AS HE WAS NOT WEARING THE PROTOCOL ‘BAJU MELAYU’ – WHILE ANWAR & HARAPAN TOP LEADERS DUE TO MEET AT 1PM

KUALA LUMPUR: 12.00pm: Dr Mahathir leaves palace after an hour-long audience with the Agong.

11.15am: There have been conflicting claims on who has the majority, with Anwar Ibrahim’s supporters saying the PKR leader is set to be sworn-in as PM. Pakatan Harapan top leaders are meeting at 1pm today. 11.10am: Dr Mahathir may not be sworn in as he is not wearing the Baju Melayu, which is a required palace protocol during a swearing-in ceremony.

11.00am: Dr Mahathir Mohamad, wearing a suit and a songkok, enters the palace grounds, ahead of his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It is not certain if he would be sworn-in, with conflicting claims on who has the majority support to head a new government.

