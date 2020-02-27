MAHATHIR’S EPIC BLUFF – CALL A SPADE A SPADE, IT’S A DICTATORSHIP & NOTHING LESS: CAN ‘DO IT MY WAY’ DR M, WHO HANDPICKED THE 6TH & 7TH PM, EVER BE NON-PARTISAN? OR ANY LEADER ONCE HE COMES INTO UNFETTERED POWER FOR THAT MATTER – THAT ‘S THE CRUX OF THE ISSUE

SUCCESSION, accountability and viability. Those are the three issues that bedevil Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s non-partisan government plan that is now gaining ground as a balm to the nation’s political crisis.

While the plan looks good on paper, bringing in apolitical technocrats and bright politicians possibly from all parties for national reconciliation would in a way repeat what Muhyiddin Yassin and Azmin Ali tried to set up on Sunday.

Their plan would have excluded the Anwar Ibrahim faction in PKR, DAP and Amanah – all the main components of the short-lived Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition with Dr Mahathir’s Bersatu that quit the pact on Monday.

Dr Mahathir remains tight-lipped about details of the plan beyond saying it would not bow down to party and partisan interests and would instead serve the country’s needs and aspirations.

It would also provide political stability sorely needed now in Malaysia.

Those advocating the plan say it is the quickest way to calm down market jitters and risk of sectarian violence if nothing is settled soon – either naming a new prime minister or holding snap elections.

But it would make bedfellows of the warring political rivals. Those in the rump PH have politely rejected the plan by nominating Anwar as their choice for PM, in the belief they have the numbers and distrust for others who might make it to Dr Mahathir’s non-partisan cabinet.

For PH, succession is an issue unless Anwar is the deputy prime minister in the proposed new Mahathir administration. As it stands, Anwar might have to take up the offer if the Agong is not convinced that the PKR president likely commands the confidence of the majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.

The first test of confidence for any prime minister will be the motion of thanks to the royal address when Parliament reconvenes on March 9. If that motion is defeated, the prime minister has to re signand an election is called.

That possibility brings up the question of viability for any government made up of politicians and technocrats. Would their policies stand up in Parliament and get the required votes to go through? If not, it could lead to snap elections again.

The other issue is that of accountability. The proposed non-partisan government would only be accountable to the prime minister and for national interests but not party interests, Dr Mahathir said yesterday.

Would all political parties accept that and endorse the government’s policies and actions without prior consultation and endorsement? Probably not from the cool reaction to the plan from most politicians, except Azmin.

Those for the plan also see it as a way to stave off snap elections that most parties are not prepared to face at the moment, except Umno and PAS.

For PH, they are confident of their numbers to form their own government. For others, perhaps Dr Mahathir’s plan is best until they are ready for snap polls.

One final point about the Mahathir plan. After ruling Malaysia with two different coalitions, can Malaysians trust Dr Mahathir to do this alone with handpicked cabinet members for national interests?

He is 94 years old. He is still sharp and full of ideas. But can they rely on him to carry this through for the country’s best interests? That is something for king and country to consider now.

Non-partisan govt has pros and cons, say analysts

A NON-PARTISAN government will not necessarily end politicking as the individual parties will still be driven by the own ideologies and aspirations, said analysts.

These will certainly affect their vote on bills in parliament, they said.

Unlike Pakatan Harapan and its predecessor, Barisan Nasional, both of which were bound by their manifestos, how would a non-partisan government run the country?

Such an arrangement could also erase the opposition, leaving the government free of all checks and balances.

Political analyst Associate Prof Jeniri Amir said a unity government looked good on paper but was not a solution to what ails the country.

“It is very important to have checks and balances in a democratic system to prevent abuse of power. It is not in tandem with the aspirations of the people and the mandate given by the voters in the last election,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He said such a non-partisan government could also be a short-term measure to fulfil the wishes of certain factions or individuals.

Jeniri noted there is no guarantee that politicking will not arise as the various parties and individuals will have different aims and ambitions.

He said the biggest plus of a non-partisan government is that it could pave the way for the appointment of non-politicians such as academics or legal experts to government.

He added that the prime minister will also be able to pick the best candidate for his cabinet.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said the challenge lies in the partisanship nature of Malaysian politics.

“A non-partisan govt is practically very challenging but if it works it can help the administration to focus on national issues, make decisions based on national interest and function above partisan interest or biases,” he said

On the voting of bills and motions in parliament, Khoo said the representatives would be free to make individual decisions instead of along party lines so that the focus will be on the merit of the bills.

University Malaya’s Prof Madya Dr Awang Azman Awang said the concept of a unity government is not impossible.

He said MPs of a unity government will be allowed to vote for bills and motions in Parliament regardless of party lines and this could make for better legislation.

“The votes will depend on the strength of the motion,” he said.

He said the prime minister could choose the members he deems fittest for his cabinet.

“Young MPs who are qualified and talented can be appointed ministers,” he said.

“At the same time it is not necessary for the more senior MP’s to be appointed to the cabinet if they lack the qualification and potential,” he added.

Interim Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday asked to be allowed to form an apolitical government to serve the people.

The Langkawi MP said he was of the view that politics and party politics should be set aside in the current trying times.

“If allowed, I will try and form a government that does not side with any party. Only the country’s interest will be given priority.

“I will do this if I am allowed,” he said in a special televised address yesterday.

Meanwhile, Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy said consensus, and not the decision of one man, was needed to form a new model of governance .

“A new political model of non-political affiliation as the basis of a government might not have practical utility; in fact it might create problems rather than solving them,’ he said in a statement today.

Dr Mahathir must not take PH’s rejection of his suggestion for a non-political model of governance personally, he said.

“The rejection not just from PH but from others was reflective of the larger political, economic and social interests that have to be addressed.

“It is hardly the time to introduce political innovations when the promises made to the rakyat have not been fulfilled,” he said in the statement.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.