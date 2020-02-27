ALL PAS MPs SIGNED SDs SUPPORTING MUHYIDDIN – AND NOT MAHATHIR – FOR PM: PAS DROPS BOMBSHELL AHEAD OF AGONG’S MUCH-FEARED MEETING WITH MAHATHIR – POETIC ‘BACKSTABBING’ JUSTICE OR NOT, MAHATHIR GETS A DOSE OF HIS OWN TREACHEROUS MEDICINE

PETALING JAYA: All PAS and Umno MPs have signed a statutory declaration (SD) in support of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the candidate for prime minister, says Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man).

According to the PAS deputy president, the party, together with Umno, initially signed a statutory declaration in support of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

“When Dr Mahathir announced his resignation and refused to accept positions, Muafakat Nasional signed an SD for Muhyiddin.

“But if there isn’t a clear (Parliament) majority, we propose for Parliament to be dissolved,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim’s comments come following the political crisis which saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan coalition due to the exit of 26 Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia MPs and 11 PKR MPs.

Dr Mahathir, who resigned and then appointed as interim Prime Minister on Monday (Feb 24), had said on Wednesday (Feb 26) in a televised address to the nation that he hopes to lead a non-partisan administration which prioritises national interest.

The interim Prime Minister had said,”rightly or wrongly, politics and political parties must be set aside for the time being”.

The remaining parties in Pakatan – PKR, DAP and Amanah – meanwhile, said on Wednesday that it nominates Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister candidate after Dr Mahathir failed to turn up for a presidential council meeting on Tuesday (Feb 25).

In a press conference on Tuesday (Feb 25), Barisan and PAS had called for the dissolution of Parliament and a snap election to be called due to the current political uncertainty in the country.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the power to decide should be returned to the people.

“The people’s mandate should not be neglected. We ask that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to allow for Parliament to be dissolved,” he had said.

ANN

.