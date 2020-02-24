Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa believes Pakatan Harapan is doomed and a new coalition will take its place.

Although no announcement is made with regard to a new government tonight, the Ketereh MP, when asked if Harapan is finished, replies: “I think so.”

On whether there will be a new coalition, he replies: “Very likely.”

Regarding the formation of the new coalition, the veteran politician says this depends on Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He also denies that Umno will merge with Bersatu.

“No (merger), it is a coalition,” he says.

Asked if the new coalition has the support of 130 MPs, Annuar declines to provide a specific figure but claims that they have “more than half, reaching towards two-thirds.”

The Umno leader also reveals that Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg and Sabah Chief Minister Mohd Shafie Apdal met with Mahathir earlier.

According to Annuar, all in Umno are “happy” with the latest developments and have no qualms working with PAS.

“Why not? We have been working with PAS for five decades,” he adds. MKINI

Azmin the betrayer, says PKR man

KUALA LUMPUR: Kapar MP Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid has warned “betrayers” of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government that they will be punished by the people who gave them the mandate to rule.

He said the parties who had been plotting to form a backdoor government were the “true traitors” after giving support to the PH government initially.

When pressed further about who the “betrayers” were, he simply said, “Azmin Ali”.

Abdullah Sani was among the MPs and party leaders who were present at Anwar Ibrahim’s residence in Segambut for a prayer session this evening.

Others who attended were Anwar’s wife, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PKR Balik Pulau MP Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, former PKR deputy president Syed Husin Ali, Wangsa Maju MP Dr Tan Yee Kew, Batu MP P Prabakaran and Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil.

The party had called on supporters of its president, Anwar, to rally at his home amid intense speculation that supporters of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad were planning a new political realignment.

In a Facebook post on its official page, PKR said: “They plan, God (Allah) also plans. God is the best planner.” FMT