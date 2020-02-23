‘THE TREACHERY HAS BEEN COMPLETED’ – ANWAR BRACES FOR THE WORST, EXPECTS NEW GOVT DESPITE MAHATHIR’S PROMISES – WHILE DAP TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING TOMORROW
The PKR president also joked with attendees of the prayer session at his home that while he might not be the country’s eighth prime minister, he might still be its ninth.
However, an aide to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the press that the prime minister is not scheduled to make any announcement tonight.
On Friday, Pakatan Harapan convened an increasingly rare meeting of its presidential council that was meant to fix a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.
However, the event ended in a stalemate after Dr Mahathir’s party threatened to withdraw from the coalition unless he is allowed to choose when he will relinquish the position. – MALAY MAIL
DAP to hold emergency meeting tomorrow
8.50pm: DAP will hold an emergency meeting on the latest political developments at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, a source tells Malaysiakini.
The meeting is scheduled to start at noon. After PKR, DAP has the highest number of seats (42) in Parliament. – MKINI
MALAY MAIL / MKINI
