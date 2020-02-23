‘THE TREACHERY HAS BEEN COMPLETED’ – ANWAR BRACES FOR THE WORST, EXPECTS NEW GOVT DESPITE MAHATHIR’S PROMISES – WHILE DAP TO HOLD EMERGENCY MEETING TOMORROW

KUALA LUMPUR — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he considers himself to have been betrayed today.In a Facebook Live broadcast, Anwar said that while no official announcement will be made tonight, he was informed that the treachery was complete.

The PKR president also joked with attendees of the prayer session at his home that while he might not be the country’s eighth prime minister, he might still be its ninth.

Speculation erupted today that Bersatu, Umno, PAS, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Parti Warisan Sabah will form a new coalition government with the PKR faction aligned with Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

However, an aide to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad told the press that the prime minister is not scheduled to make any announcement tonight.

On Friday, Pakatan Harapan convened an increasingly rare meeting of its presidential council that was meant to fix a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.

However, the event ended in a stalemate after Dr Mahathir’s party threatened to withdraw from the coalition unless he is allowed to choose when he will relinquish the position.  – MALAY MAIL

Media personnel waiting outside Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s house in Segambut February 23, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri
DAP to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

8.50pm: DAP will hold an emergency meeting on the latest political developments at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, a source tells Malaysiakini.

The meeting is scheduled to start at noon. After PKR, DAP has the highest number of seats (42) in Parliament. – MKINI

