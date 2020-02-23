DOES ANYONE SERIOUSLY EXPECT MAHATHIR TO DISSOLVE PARLIAMENT & CALL FOR A SNAP GE WHERE HIS BERSATU IS BOUND TO LOSE SEATS TO UMNO & PAS? AGONG TO MEET ANWAR AS LEADER OF PARTY WITH MOST MPs TO CONFIRM HE CANNOT MATCH ‘BACKDOOR GANG’ – BEFORE SEEING MAHATHIR TO GIVE CONSENT TO FORMATION OF NEW GOVT?

KUALA LUMPUR — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong tomorrow to provide normal updates on politics, the PKR president’s aide confirmed today amid speculation of political manoeuvres for federal power.

Anwar’s political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, also said the meeting was “scheduled a long time ago”.

“No, just normal updates. Like I mentioned it was scheduled a while ago,” he told Malay Mail when contacted to confirm the audience.

When asked if Anwar will be meeting the Agong alone, Farhash said that was what had been planned.

Reporters have been waiting outside Anwar’s residence in Kuala Lumpur since this evening.