MAHATHIR PM, ZAHID THE MOST CRIMINALLY CHARGED MAN THE NEW ‘OLD’ DPM? DESPITE NEWS DR M NOT PRESENT AT PALACE, NOT MAKING ANNOUNCEMENT TONIGHT – BETS ARE ON AGONG WILL GIVE DR M A NEW MANDATE TOMORROW AFTER SEEING ANWAR – ALREADY, AZMIN CARTEL WITH ONLY 9 MPs IN TOW HOSTING HUGE CELEBRATION AT SHERATON – EVEN MARIA CHIN DROPS BY TO SNIFF AROUND WHILE RONNIE LIU CAME TO ‘EAT’

9.15pm: Former Bersih chairperson Maria Chin Abdullah lashes out at those criticising her presence at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya this morning.

“There’s a lot of off-track remarks, vicious disinformation, speculation and abusive languages used against me.

“To them, you are no better than Umno as you failed to even want to find out the truth,” she posts on Facebook.

Just dropped by to eat, says DAP’s Ronnie Liu

8.51pm: Sheraton hotel, Petaling Jaya – DAP central executive committee member Ronnie Liu, who is Sungai Pelek state assemblyperson, arrives at the hotel.

He tells Malaysiakini that he was just going to the event to eat.

When asked who had invited him, Liu says he just dropped by.

The politician, however, left the venue about five minutes later.

DAP to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

8.50pm: DAP will hold an emergency meeting on the latest political developments at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, a source tells Malaysiakini.

The meeting is scheduled to start at noon. After PKR, DAP has the highest number of seats (42) in Parliament.

Muhyiddin arrives, greeted with applause

8.35pm: Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya – Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at about 8.30pm.

As he enters a separate hall, one floor below where the so-called “Majlis Makan Malam Muafakat Ahli Parlimen” is being held, the crowd inside greets him with applause.

Change of gov’t is expected, says MCA sec-gen

8.24pm: MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon, in a live interview with 8TV, says he expected the change of government.

He adds that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has gained enough numbers and there seems to be no turning back.

“No one knows whether the political situation is going to get better or worse, but I believe there will be no turning back now.”

Chong also reveals that MCA was initially scheduled to meet Mahathir tomorrow but the meeting was postponed, as the premier probably will have an audience with the Agong.

Hadi, Zahid, Azmin and various MPs at Sheraton meet

8pm: Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya – PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, his Umno counterpart Ahmad Zahid Hamid and PKR deputy president Azmin as well as numerous other MPs from BN, GPS and PAS are spotted streaming into a hall.

Ushers at the venue announce that only MPs are allowed in and urge the crowd to make way.

“MPs only, please go in,” says one usher.

Whenever an MP arrives, he or she is ushered into the hall behind closed doors. Police personnel are also guarding the floor.

Azmin Ali, who is also the economic affairs minister, is accompanied by former PKR member Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard.

Azmin upon arrival is greeted with chants of “Hidup Azmin” by his supporters.

Others seen at the venue are:

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (Kubang Kerian MP)

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa (Ketereh MP)

Bersatu supreme council member Redzuan Mohd Yusof (Alor Gajah MP)

PKR’s Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang MP)

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin

MIC president SA Vigneswaran

MIC deputy president M Saravanan (Tapah MP),

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan (Kota Baru MP)

Nik Mohamad Nawawi (PAS – Pasir Puteh MP)

Penang exco Afif Bahardin (Seberang Jaya assemblyperson)

Former Umno secretary-general Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor

MCA secretary-general Chong Sin Woon

MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong

Zaid: Seek fresh mandate from people

7.55pm: Kelantan DAP chairperson Zaid Ibrahim is urging for a fresh mandate from the people.

“I can’t believe this farce has reached the level of the Istana. You don’t add the numbers in Parliament to form the government.

“Harapan collapsed, so go for dissolution. A fresh mandate from the people. Mandate does not come from the opposition and MPs with problems,” he tweets.

Anwar’s residence a picture of calmness

7.50pm: Anwar’s residence, Segambut – Despite all the commotion happening right now, the situation at Anwar’s residence looks calm and peaceful.

About 100 supporters are here to join the weekly prayer event, “Selawat Nuril Anwar”.

No prominent leaders are here yet.

Mujahid appeals for calm, says focus on people and not ‘desperate agenda’

7.40pm: Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof Rawa appeals for calm amid indications that the Pakatan Harapan government is on the brink of collapse.

He reminds all quarters that the Harapan presidential council’s decision on the transition issue was clear.

Without mentioning names, Mujahid (photo) tweets, “Those dissatisfied are taking advantage as if forgetting the people’s mandate. All should remain calm and keep the focus on the agenda for the people not an agenda of desperation.”

In earlier tweets, the minister, who oversees Islamic affairs, says “desperate people do desperate things.”

“To us, they are like clouds, when they are not in the way, a beautiful day with sunshine will appear. Make sure desperate people do not get in our way. Stay strong with Pakatan Harapan!

“Move on lah… Is the back door government gang trying to save the country or themselves? I am confident Tun M (Mahathir) and Harapan leaders will respect the (earlier decision),” he adds.

Warisan and GPS, where do they stand?

7.30pm: If a change of government happens tonight, it would have been made possible in part due to support from Warisan and GPS.

Previously there were conflicting reports about who commanded majority support in Parliament.

However, top PKR sources indicate that Anwar had banked on GPS and Warisan to support him instead of Mahathir.

This was despite both sides keeping their cards close to their chest.

“Especial GPS. They’re going to have state elections this year and they had the upper hand, why would they join Mahathir?” a source says.

Mahathir has also ruffled feathers in Sabah by setting up a Bersatu chapter there despite initial objections from Chief Minister Shafie Apdal.

It is unclear what motivated them to throw their support behind Mahathir.

GPS has 18 parliament seats, and Warisan 9.

Without them, a coalition of Bersatu, Umno, PAS and 10 PKR defectors would only have 92 seats, short of the 112 needed to form the government.

Annuar Musa and Takiyuddin Hassan arrive

7.25pm: Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya – The secretaries-general for both Umno and PAS have just arrived at the hotel.

Annuar Musa and Takiyuddin Hassan are seen entering the holding room for all the VIPs, accompanied by Bersatu’s Malacca exco Rafiq Naizamohideen.

When asked why he was here, Annuar says he was here to “meet his MP colleagues”.

PAS deputy president and PAS Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh arrive shortly after the two secretaries-general.

Bersatu, Umno, Azmin’s PKR, GPS, Warisan and PAS at palace

7.11pm: Istana Negara – A source close to the palace confirmed to Malaysiakini that the six parties at the palace now comprise Bersatu, Umno, PKR (Azmin’s faction), GPS, Warisan and PAS.

The leaders present are as follow:

Muhyiddin Yassin (Bersatu president)

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Umno president)

Azmin Ali (PKR deputy president)

Abang Johari Openg (GPS president)

Shafie Apdal (Warisan president)

Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS president)

The source also claimed that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is present but an aide to the latter denied this.

Umno leaders arrive at Sheraton Hotel

7.05pm: Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya – A number of Umno leaders have been spotted arriving here.

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri (below) as well as other supreme council leaders such as Putrajaya MP Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Arau MP Shahidan Kassim and Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said.

Umno lawmakers also present are Maran MP Ismail Muttalib, Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah and Kuala Kangsar MP Mastura Mohd Yazid. Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Md Noor is also here.

Meanwhile, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s aide Fadzlette Othman Merican is spotted and Bersatu’s Jeli MP Mustapa Mohamed has also just arrived.

All of them have been tight-lipped about their purpose in coming to the hotel.

PMO: No press conference by PM

7pm: A Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson says that there will be no press conference by Dr Mahathir Mohamad tonight.

This comes in a PMO media Whatsapp group, in response to journalists request for confirmation if there will be a media conference or major announcement by the prime minister expected later today.

The spokesperson also says that Mahathir would not be at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya, where he is speculated to hold a press conference purportedly on a major political development.

Despite this, a stream of BN and PAS leaders are arriving here.

Dr M, representatives from six parties at palace – source

7pm: Istana Negara – A source close to the palace informs Malaysiakini that leaders from six parties have now arrived.

However, the source did not name the parties. Mahathir has also arrived.

To date, Malaysiakini can confirm that GPS and Umno leaders are heading to the palace.

The other groups involved in discussions earlier today include PKR MPs aligned to Azmin Ali, Bersatu and Warisan.

PAS was at a scheduled retreat with Umno in Janda Baik.

PAS taking ‘wait and see’ approach, says veep

6.40pm – While there is confirmation that Umno and GPS top guns are headed to the national palace, there is no word on whether PAS is involved.

PAS vice-president Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah (above) says his party is taking a “wait and see” approach.

“I’m in Kuala Lumpur but there isn’t a PAS meeting… It is a matter for Harapan and the prime minister,” he says.

6.35pm: Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya – Supporters have congregated on the floor where PKR supporters aligned to Azmin Ali had gathered.

They are mostly lounging around the hotel floor as nothing of note is currently happening.

Earlier today around 9am, PKR leaders such as Zuraida Kamaruddin, Kamaruddin Jaafar, Saifuddin Abdullah and Rashid Hasnon had gathered here.

Along with them were a number of PKR MPs, such as Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah, Nibong Tebal MP Mansor Othman. Segamat MP Edmund Santhara Kumar’s car was also spotted at the hotel lobby earlier.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected to give a press conference here later today.

Umno president confirmed heading to Istana Negara

6.30pm: Istana Negara – Malaysiakini can now confirm that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (photo) is heading to Istana Negara.

This is confirmed by a senior Umno leader.

Another Umno source says the gathering at the palace was supposed to have been earlier but was delayed due to GPS’ meeting taking longer than expected.

GPS leader Abang Johari Openg’s vehicle was earlier spotted on palace grounds.

Police on standby

6.20pm: Selangor police chief Noor Azam Jamaludin, when contacted, confirms that the cops are on standby for a possible press conference by Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

This after Malaysiakini asks for clarification over communications sighted by this news portal requesting for police back up to guard leaders at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

Political sources tell Malaysiakini that Mahathir is expected to hold a press conference at the hotel after going to Istana Negara.

PKR MPs leave Anwar’s residence

6.15pm: Anwar’s residence, Segambut – A number of PKR MPs who are aligned to Anwar have left the residence.

Among of them are Nik Nazmi (Setiawangsa), Johari Abdul (Sungai Petani), Saifuddin Nasution (Bandar Bahru Kulim), Wong Chen (Subang), Chang Lih Kang (Tanjung Malim), Lee Boon Chye (Gopeng), William Leong (Selayang), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai), Xavier Jayakumar (Kuala Langat).

The MPs decline to talk to the media.

Is Dr M heading to Istana?

6.10pm: Istana Negara – A source close to the palace says that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is expected.

The source says Mahathir was expected earlier but has yet to arrive.

Meanwhile, Malaysiakini can confirm that Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg’s vehicle is spotted within the palace grounds.

Zahid arrives at Umno HQ, then leaves

6pm: Putra World Trade Centre – Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the Umno headquarters but only stays briefly.

Instead, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa will chair a scheduled supreme council meeting as Zahid hurries to another destination.

Umno sources claim Zahid is heading to Istana Negara followed by a planned press conference at Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya, but the claim has yet to be independently verified.

Activities picking up at Anwar’s residence

5.50pm: Anwar’s residence, Segambut – Activities are picking up here as PKR MPs aligned to Anwar make their way in.

Among them include Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Subang MP Wong Chen.

His supporters have called for a gathering amid the political movements.

Warisan in the house

5.38pm: Ritz Carlton Hotel – The focus since morning has been on Azmin’s PKR faction, Bersatu, GPS, PAS and Umno.

However, Warisan now appears to also be in the picture as its president Shafie Apdal makes an appearance here, where GPS leaders are also gathered.

He did not speak to the media and proceeded into the hotel. Warisan has a total of nine MPs.

5pm – Quick recap on where things are developing

Sheraton Hotel, Petaling Jaya – PKR leaders aligned to Azmin, some Bersatu leaders

Ritz Carlton Hotel, Kuala Lumpur – GPS, Warisan leaders

Istana Negara – Reporters have gathered since afternoon, convoy spotted

Anwar’s Segambut residents – Supporters starting to gather for prayers

Putra World Trade Centre – Umno leaders are gathering, some still on the way

PAS headquarters – PAS sources say there may be a meeting tonight but it is not yet confirmed

This morning, PKR MPs aligned to PKR deputy president Azmin Ali’s faction began gathering at Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

The venue is only 1km away from the Bersatu headquarters in Petaling Jaya, where Bersatu leaders were also meeting.

This had sparked speculation that Azmin’s faction may be joining forces with Bersatu but the political intrigue was further fuelled as it became apparent that opposition parties were also involved.

At Ritz Carlton Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, GPS leaders led by its chief Abang Johari Openg had started gathering since afternoon. It was unclear when they flew in from Sarawak.

Then, Umno leaders, who were having a retreat with PAS in Janda Baik, Pahang this morning began rushing back to the Umno headquarters at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

DAP, Amanah and PKR leaders aligned to party president Anwar Ibrahim appear to be out of the loop as several of them, when contacted by Malaysiakini, said they were unaware of the ongoing developments.

Those who are involved, have been tightlipped but the situation continues to develop.

