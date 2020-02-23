BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR OFF THE SEE AGONG WITH LARGE ENTOURAGE OF MPs? RUMORS FLARE IT’S GAME OVER FOR HARAPAN – WITH MAHATHIR DUE TO ANNOUNCE NEW GOVT AT 8PM

Speculation is rife that Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has sealed a deal with MPs aligned to Umno, PAS, former BN parties and as set off to meet the Agong in surprise strike to bring down his own Pakatan Harapan govt – replacing it with a new pact most likely to be called ‘Pakatan Nasional’.

‘He is due to see the King at 7pm and to make the announcement at 8pm,’ said a highly-placed source aligned to Anwar Ibrahim, the PKR leader whom Mahathir has publicly promised would succeed him as 8th PM.

Convoy of luxury cars spotted entering Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR— Around 20 luxury vehicles believed to be carrying senior political leaders arrived at the Istana Negara this evening, amid raging speculation that a new alliance government may be formed to replace Pakatan Harapan.

Two news outlets posted videos of the vehicles arriving at the residence of the Yang diPertuan Agong on Twitter.

The purpose of their visit is still unclear, but signs are increasingly pointing towards a new coalition government that will include sections of PH along with Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak from the Opposition.

There were also previous allegations that federal lawmakers had signed statutory declarations of their support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister and that these were for the Agong’s reference.

Dr Mahathir and his Bersatu supreme council met earlier today but declined to disclose the contents of their meeting.

At a gathering of PKR leaders aligned to deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, one assemblyman asserted to reporters that a new coalition would be formed soon to replace the ruling PH.

Aside from Bersatu, other parties that gathered unusually today include Umno and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (formerly Barisan Nasional).

On Friday, PH convened an increasingly rare meeting of its presidential council that was meant to fix a date for Dr Mahathir’s departure as the prime minister.

However, the event ended in a stalemate after his party threatened to withdraw from the coalition unless he is allowed to choose when he will relinquish the position. – MALAY MAIL

Anwar supporters gather for prayers as PH’s end nears

PETALING JAYA: PKR has called on supporters of its president, Anwar Ibrahim, to rally at his home in Segambut this evening in light of talk that supporters of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad are planning a new political realignment.

In a Facebook post on its official page, PKR said: “They plan, God (Allah) also plans. God is the best planner.”

The invitation called on supporters to attend a prayer session at his residence at 6pm.

This comes in the wake of two private meetings held in Petaling Jaya today — one involving PPBM leaders and another involving PKR members aligned to deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin and some nine PKR leaders and MPs aligned to him arrived at the Petaling Jaya Sheraton hotel this morning. Separately, PPBM’s top leaders met at the party’s headquarters at Yayasan Selangor, just a few minutes away.

It was understood that the PPBM leaders, including Mahathir, would later join Azmin and others at the Sheraton for an “important announcement”.

The announcement could effectively see DAP losing its federal power, with Malay-based parties playing a dominant role under a new coalition.

Tension has been building in Pakatan Harapan as PKR, DAP and Amanah leaders stepped up pressure on Mahathir to fix a date for handing over power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Today’s development comes less than 48 hours after a midnight press conference on Friday in which a visibly stern Mahathir declared that he was still in charge, and that PH partners had given him the trust to remain as prime minister for as long as he wanted.

Last month, FMT reported that private meetings between Mahathir and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang might foreshadow the realignment of political power in Putrajaya, a move that might sideline DAP and, more specifically, thwart Anwar’s prime ministerial ambitions.

The new alignment would bring together forces aligned to Mahathir with the clout that PAS holds in the northern Malay heartland.

Earlier this month, Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam raised the possibility of a new coalition called “Pakatan Nasional” taking shape. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

