‘CAN YOU TRUST ME’ – YET IN LESS THAN 48 HOURS, MAHATHIR CAMP SHOW THEIR TREACHERY: BERSATU MP JOINS AZMIN CARTEL IN POW-WOW TO ANNOUNCE ANTICIPATED EXIT FROM PKR IN PRELUDE TO FORMATION OF A NEW GOVT

Top PKR officials loyal to deputy president Azmin Ali are currently meeting in a posh hotel in Petaling Jaya, sparking speculation of a major announcement this afternoon.

Among others spotted at the meeting (above) are MPs Zuraida Kamaruddin (Ampang), Saifuddin Abdullah (Temerloh), Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat) and Maria Chin Abdullah (Petaling Jaya).

Interestingly, Bersatu MP Hamzah Zainuddin (Larut) was also spotted at the same hotel. He was accompanied by Azmin’s political secretary Hilman Idham.

Whether Hamzah participated in the meeting has yet to be determined. He left Umno in December 2018 and joined Bersatu in February 2019.

Also spotted are social activist Hishammudin Rais and Azmin’s advisor Khalid Jaffar.

They are believed to be contained in a boardroom which has been booked until 7pm.

At the time of writing, Azmin is believed not to be in the building and is expected to arrive later.

Reporters have been receiving many text messages claiming that Azmin’s faction will announce they are leaving PKR today.

This cannot be independently verified.

Some reporters are also standing by at the national palace, in anticipation of a change of government.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the Bersatu supreme council met this morning at Menara Yayasan Selangor, about five minutes drive away from the hotel where Azmin’s faction is meeting.

Officials from both Azmin’s faction and Bersatu have been mum about the purpose of the meeting, which follows an important Pakatan Harapan meeting on Friday.

During that meeting, top Harapan leaders were split in two. One side wanted Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete his term as prime minister, while another wanted him to set a retirement date.

In the end, it was decided that Mahathir would ultimately decide when he will leave.

MKINI

