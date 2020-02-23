MOTHER OF BOMBSHELLS – ‘THIS IS A PRELUDE TO A NEW GOVT’: AZMIN CARTEL & BERSATU TO MAKE MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS ‘WITHIN THE NEXT FEW HOURS’? RUMORS FLY ANWAR’S ESTRANGED DEPUTY TO JOIN GERAKAN – WHILE BERSATU TO PULL OUT FROM HARAPAN IN BID TO FORM NEW PACT ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’

Malaysia’s political scene – already at boiling temperature – is buzzing with speculation PKR deputy president Azmin Ali is set to lead a team of MPs to join former BN ally Gerakan or form a new party of his own.

‘This is a prelude to a new government,’ said a highly-placed PKR leader.

‘Bersatu will also be making a separate statement from their HQ today. Whether they and Azmin cartel have the numbers to form Pakatan Masional, we will only know next week. ‘

According to online portal Orientaldaily, the deputy speaker Rashid Hasnon – who is an Azmin loyalist – is already at Sheraton hotel where the PKR renegades are due to issue their statement.

MORE TO COME

MALAYSIA CHRONICLE

