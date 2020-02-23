A NEW GAME BEGINS – FROM BACKDOOR TO FRONT DOOR: IT’S TRUE MAHATHIR DIDN’T HAVE THE NUMBERS – AND YET ANWAR, DAP & AMANAH DID NOT CALL HIS BLUFF – BUT CAN THEY REALLY BE SO STUPID NOT TO ANTICIPATE A BERSATU ‘PULLOUT ULTIMATUM’? ALL EYES ON THE NEXT ‘SHADOW PLAY’ IN ALREADY POLITICALLY UNSTABLE MALAYSIA – WILL PAS & UMNO, WHO ARE ACTUALLY HOLDING MAHATHIR TO RANSOM WITH THEIR SUPPORT & NOT THE OTHER WAY ROUND, SWING FROM ‘CONFIDENCE’ TO ‘NO CONFIDENCE’ MOTION IN BID TO TRIGGER SNAP GE, STILL THE BEST AVENUE FOR THEM TO GET TO PUTRAJAYA?
Ok folks with reference to Dr Mahathir’s knockout punch from last night, here is some analysis by me of where I think are the strengths and weaknesses of Dr Mahathir versus Anwar, DAP and Amanah.
I am referring to Dr Mahathir’s slap in the face, checkmate and utter contempt for Anwar, DAP and possibly Parti Amanah at last nite’s PH presidential council meeting.
Or is it just Dr Mahathir playing poker? There is a possibility that Anwar, the DAP and Amanah may be holding a superior position.
1. The status quo.
This is what has come out of last night’s meeting.
No change. Everything remains as it is.
Some people were expecting that at the very least Anwar would be appointed as Deputy PM, replacing his wife. No that is not going to happen. Anwar will not even be made a Cabinet Minister, despite there being a vacancy in Cabinet.
I have said this 3,660 times now – if Dr Mahathir will not even let Anwar into the Cabinet, it simply means Anwar will never be PM. Ever. Full stop. This is the status quo option now.
The DAP (and their mouthpiece Malaysiakini) absolutely want Anwar to be PM. The DAP knows all of Anwar’s skeletons. They have a complete X ray profile of Anwar so they think they can manage him. That is what they think. It is in the interests of the DAP to fully weaken Malay unity and Malay political dominance as much as possible and for as long as possible. They see Anwar as a huge weakness (the weakest link) in Malay political dominance. Other than his huge skeletons, basically Mr Lim Kit Siang and the DAP knows Anwar is not well educated and also not very intelligent. They think they can manipulate him to weaken Malay political dominance. And I think they can do this.
So under this status quo scenario, Dr Mahathir remains as PM for as long as Dr M remains in office. The country will just have to wait THREE more years for the next GE to see who shall form the government. But the PM will not be Anwar Ibrahim.
2. Anwar cannot force a snap election by pulling out of PH.
At last night’s meeting I think Dr Mahathir has obviously fallen back on those 138 or whatever BN and non-BN MPs (including Ass-man’s Team Semburit) who have pledged to support him. Dr Mahathir has obviously used this to threaten the Pakatan Harapan. “If you want to challenge me and pull out of the PH then go ahead. Make my day. I will rearrange the coalition (with UMNO, PAS, GPS, Warisan etc) and still be Prime Minister.”
3. Dr Mahathir will be held at ransom by UMNO/PAS
Because Dr M will have no more options.
If things go wrong with UMNO/PAS – and they will – Dr M cannot go back to Pakatan Harapan.
So do you think that Dr Mahathir really wants to dump the Pakatan Harapan (Anwar, DAP, Amanah etc) and hook up with UMNO and PAS?
I dont think so.
So last nite, Dr Mahathir was just playing poker.
It was not a checkmate.
The people are fed up with Dr Mahathir, Anwar Ibrahim, Semburit, Pakatan Harapan, UMNO, PAS and possibly Warisan as well.
Last years GDP growth was 4.3%.
4th quarter 2019 growth was 3.6%.
The economy is dying.
There are no job opportunities.
Yet they want to bring in 150,000 Pakistani labourers, more Bangla workers etc.
Why do you need so many foreign workers when the economy is dying?
And now Dr Mahathir is talking through his ass about the 2nd and 3rd national cars !!
Then the people are getting tired of the Najib, Rosmah, Zahid, Ku Nan, Azeez, Altantuya, Amri Che Mat, Pastor Koh, Indira Gandhi etc cases which are dragging endlessly. The Court can even be postponed for weddings !!
Yesterday pictures and video of strangely dressed mamaks at an obviously mamak wedding went viral. One of the mamaks has been charged in Court with telan duit rakyat of RM9.0 million. The other mami woman telan over RM250 million duit rakyat in that cow mama scandal. She is also in Court again. Again.
The people are getting tired of reading about all these telan duit cases with no quick resolution in the Courts.
Then there are really stupid Ministerial replies which do not solve real world problems.
Kalau macam itu, why not ask the Bomba to carefully burn down the forest reserves now ? So that there will be no more tress to burn in future forest fires?So if there is a snap election neither Dr Mahathir, PH, DAP, Anwar Ibrahim, PKR or UMNO or PAS or BN are going to win the majority support of the people.
It is going to be a hung Parliament with no clear cut majority in Parliament.
I think that will be the best option for the country.
There will no more be any more “huge power blocs” in Parliament.
There will no more be a PH coalition, a BN coalition etc.
The country will become like India, Italy, Israel etc where the coalition governments are formed only AFTER the election results are known.
There will not be any more permanent coalitions in Malaysia.
There will be no more permanent BN coalition or permanent PH coalition.
This is not a bad situation at all.
So my suggestion is dissolve Parliament now.
Lets take our chances at the General Elections.
We should not wait for three years because there may not be an economy left in three years from now.
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
