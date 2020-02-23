ANWAR BACKSTABBED MAT SABU & GUAN ENG FOR THE SAKE OF CABINET POST? HERE COMES THE BERSATU & AZMIN CARTEL COUNTER-BLUFF – IT’S NOT MAHATHIR OR BERSATU WHO ISSUED ANY ULTIMATUM TO LEAVE PAKATAN, BUT IT’S THE ALLIES WHO ARE DISLOYAL FOR ASKING DR M TO FIX TRANSITION TIME LINE, CLAIMS BN MEDIA – BUT WHO SHOULD PAKATAN ALLIES BE LOYAL TO? THE PACT’S PROMISE TO THE PEOPLE OR MAHATHIR?

TO political analysts, the show has just begun and the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting on Friday night was just a warm-up session.

On Feb 21, the political pundits of the nation put their bets on what would take place during the meeting at Perdana Leadership Foundation.

There was much talk of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir finally deciding on the exact date when he would step down to make way for Pakatan’s appointed successor and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar himself publicised the meeting and said that it would be a mere half an hour discussion to solve the transition issue once and for all.

This foundation of Dr Mahathir is flanked by a man-made lake on one side and an unfinished concrete bridge leading to the front gate and empty lots on another side, offering a fort-like security to the building.

And if there was one place Dr Mahathir could say he controlled, it was here, the place he had held his refuge when he quit as PM 4 and then strategised to return.

Ever since Pakatan ruled, Dr Mahathir has always held the presidential council meetings here and it said a lot about the chair when the meeting was held where he controlled.

One day before the Pakatan presidential council meeting, a minister went to see Dr Mahathir to plead with the 95-year old to put his feet down and say he will rule full term.

“He listened to my reasonings and then he said, “You are all pushing me to continue. A promise is a promise and I will step down after APEC. I am tired and I just want to complete the projects and fix the economy.

“He said it in a very slow manner and as much as I felt pity for him for the burden he is carrying at his age, there was something in the twinkle in his eye that says he will not take all the pushing sitting down, ” said the minister.

True enough, after much bated breath and much media play over the meeting, Feb 21 turned out to be no biggie, as Dr Mahathir emerged at midnight and said to the horde of journalists waiting,”There were two opinions and at the end, everything is left up to me…

“I have said I will step down after APEC –no time, no date, no nothing. Only after APEC. It is up to me – whether I want to let go or I do not want to let go. That is the belief the coalition has shown me. Alhamdulillah.”

“You are all wasting your time. Go to sleep,” added Dr Mahathir, in a very head minister-like mode.

It was almost like that damp gunpowder which refused to blow up despite the promising beautiful shell of a firework.

Especially when the meeting, which was supposed to end at 10.30pm, only had the most publicised motion raised at the time when it should have ended, with tens of media camped outside for over three hours in much anticipation.

According to sources, at the presidential council meeting, one minister had pushed a motion of whether Dr Mahathir should be made to step down after APEC as the PM had promised.

“That minister was not from Dr Mahathir’s party, neither was he from Anwar’s party.

“The others jumped in and another minister, who is also from neither party, openly lambasted Dr Mahathir for not setting a date and then turned his cannon against Anwar and asked him to decide if he wants to join Dr Mahathir’s cabinet after his wife steps down.

“He said,”You can be Finance Minister if you want”.

“Dr Mahathir watched the others like a hawk, saying nothing, as the others debated on him as the subject. Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members did not fight back but defended Dr Mahathir and said he should be left to decide, ” said one source.

A Bersatu man said contrary to some media reports, Bersatu did not threaten to leave Pakatan.

“We did not say we will leave Pakatan, but said, if you force Dr Mahathir to set a date to step down, we will also make our own decision, ” he said.

It was quite tense and it went on for more than an hour – the motion that took the longest.

“Deputy Prime Minister and PKR advisor Datuk Seri Wan Azizah did not say anything throughout the debate. Anwar too did not say much. It was others taking the lead,” said the sources.

The sources further said that it was obvious that the true colours of some of those at the meeting showed whether they were completely loyal to Dr Mahathir.

“Those who spoke up yesterday was never this frank in past presidential council meetings.

“This is the beginning of the transition issue, not the end.

“Yesterday’s meeting is the point of the beginning of a new era in Malaysian politics to come in the next few weeks,” said a source.

However, on Sunday, Feb 23, there is a special meeting of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia scheduled and it is without an agenda.

Party insiders said this might actually be the meeting where Dr Mahathir decides on putting his feet down to ensure political stability and that all tremors of transition does not shake the government.

Bersatu tops said that knowing Dr Mahathir, he would first seek the blessing of his own party and the party is unanimous as a bloc to go wherever he leads them to.

Former Umno leaders also said this was his modus operandi as the fourth PM before making any decision and before he made any reshuffles or changes within the government.

With such happenings during the presidential council meeting, political analyst Prof Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia said that it is obvious that Dr Mahathir needs to ensure that the base of the ruling coalition is strengthened with a new strategy before it completely breaks the government apart.

“The Pakatan Nasional, where the ruling coalition and the opposition may come together to form a unity government may just happen now as the trust among the coalition members seem to be at its lowest on Friday night.

“One was saying they are willing to ‘make their own decision’ – meaning they may go their own way, and another saying they do not mind being the opposition; the platform is shaky.

“It depends now on Anwar’s supporters whether they will accept yesterday’s outcome, which was not in favour of their boss, ” said Sivamurugan.

He also noted that the report that Dr Mahathir had had a majority of MPs – both from ruling and opposition parties – supporting him pointed to the fact that he was looking to ensure issues such as the transition would not poke holes in the ruling coalition.

“During the Pakatan presidential council meeting, it would have been obvious to Dr Mahathir who is with him and who is not, ” said Sivamurugan, not ruling out that certain quarters will be booted out from Pakatan Harapan and the opposition will be brought in and given minor ministerial posts.

As a top Pakatan leader put it, “Only a master politician knows he needs a non-shaky bloc support base to ensure Malaysia is politically stable. In Malaysia, that base, whether you like it or not is the majority of Malay voters.”

WRITER: ZAKIAH KOYA

