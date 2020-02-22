FINALLY, ROSMAH GETS TO ‘REUNITE’ WITH HER DIAMONDS, BAGS & CASH: NAJIB & FAMILY RUSH TO BANK NEGARA TO ‘INSPECT’ THEIR VALUABLES SEIZED DURING THE 1MDB KLEPTOCRACY RAIDS

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak together with his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and their daughter Nooryana Najwa have arrived at Bank Negara Malaysia on Saturday (Feb 22).

The trio arrived at around 9.15am to inspect items, which were kept in a vault at the central bank, that were allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds.

Najib arrived in his black Proton Perdana and was seen wearing a suit while his wife wore a red outfit and Nooryana wore a white blouse and black pants. They came in different vehicles.

It was reported on Feb 17 that the High Court allowed an application by the prosecution in a forfeiture suit against Najib and his family for an extension of time to allow the defendants to examine the items that were seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on May 17, 2018.

Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan made the decision after deputy public prosecutor Tengku Amir Tengku Abdul Rahman submitted four dates – Feb 22, 23 and 29 and March 1 – for Najib and his family to inspect the items.

The request by the prosecution is reasonable, said Mohamed Zaini and set March 23 for case management.

