ANWAR GETS READY FOR ‘WAR’ – WHILE AZMIN CARTEL GETS READY TO ‘TAKE OVER’ GERAKAN: HIGH TIME FOR ANWAR TO PUT HIS OWN PARTY IN ORDER – BY NOW IT’S CLEAR AZMIN LOYALISTS HAVE NO INTENTION TO BACK PKR OR RESPECT PAKATAN’S OWN SUCCESSION PLAN

FOUR PKR youth leaders aligned with deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali have been issued show-cause letters for allegedly questioning the running of the wing’s congress last December.

Sources told The Malaysian Insight that more pro-Azmin leaders are expected to get letters.

Disciplinary board chairman Ahmad Kassim, however, denied that the letters to the four were issued as part of a political move.

It is learnt that youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham, vice-presidents Nazree Yunus and S. Jestin Raj, and central committee member Kamis Burhan received the letters dated Thursday.

They are being summoned over a press conference that Hilman gave in December, in which he called for the 2019 PKR youth congress to be nullified and reconvened after fighting marred the proceedings, said one source.

Others expected to receive show-cause letters are Padang Serai youth chief Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Razali and Sg Petani youth deputy chief Mohd Firdaus Yusoff, as well as former PKR youth No. 2 Dr Afif Bahardin, who is also a Penang assemblyman and exco.

A party source said more than 10 people will get show-cause letters from the disciplinary board.

“The ones being targeted are those who stood together with Hilman when he gave the press conference last December,” said the source, who received a letter himself.

Last year’s youth congress, held at a convention centre in Ayer Keroh, Malacca, saw fights breaking out twice.

PKR youth deputy chief Muhammad Hilman Idham has called for the wing’s 2019 congress to be nullified and reconvened. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, February 22, 2020.

The brawls were over the removal of the wing’s permanent chairman and his deputy – who were to have presided over the meet – and verification of delegates’ identities.

PKR youth chief Akmal Nasir had said the fighting was “planned”.

The Malaysian Insight has contacted Hilman over the show-cause letters, but has yet to receive a response.

Jestin, meanwhile, confirmed receiving a letter.

Another recipient said some of them are trying to find out who else is being targeted.

Ahmad confirmed that the disciplinary board issued the show-cause letters, saying they have to do with the scuffles that disrupted the youth congress.

He denied that the board is being used to target individuals aligned with certain party leaders.

“This is just procedure. Complaints were received, so show-cause letters were issued to find out the reasons.

“Those who received the letters only need to answer them.”

He said other party members have been given such letters before, such as Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, and Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

“Show-cause letters should not be made an issue.”

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.