SOMETHING FISHY IS UP: AS EXPECTED, MAHATHIR BROWBEATS PAKATAN TOP COUNCIL TO NOT FIX HANDOVER DATE – BUT HE HAD ALREADY LOST ROUND 1 BY HAVING TO EVEN DISCUSS TRANSITION PLAN AT KEY MEETING – WHAT MEANS DID HE USE TO PERSUADE PKR, DAP & AMANAH TO ‘FOLLOW WHAT I SAY’ – DID THEY STRIKE ANOTHER ‘NOT FOR PUBLIC EYES’ DEAL?

PRIME Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad will hand over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November.

However, no transition date was set last night, Dr Mahathir told reporters shortly after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Putrajaya.

“There were two opinions, but in the end, it was left to me. They will follow what I say, and I said the transition will take place after the Apec summit.

“No time, no date, no nothing (is set).

“It has been left to me, whether to let go or not. That is the trust given to me by the party,” said the 94-year-old at the press conference, flanked by PKR president Anwar, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and other PH leaders.

The matter was decided at the presidential council meeting, which began about 8.30pm at the Perdana Leadership Foundation.

Dr Mahathir said in jest that the decision was reached unanimously.

“This was a unanimous decision from both sides of the floor – the opposition and the government.”

He denied that changes to the cabinet were discussed.

“We did not talk about changes to the cabinet, just discussed a deadline. But that will be left to me. I will decide when I resign.

“Other than that, we also discussed the Sarawak elections, and we will decide our candidates to avoid contesting against each other.

“We will also hold a PH convention at a later date.”

Prior to the meeting, there was intense speculation about when Dr Mahathir would step down, and whether the presidential council would be able to come to an agreement on the matter.

Anwar supporters have urged that the handover take place in May, which will mark two years since PH wrested federal power from Barisan Nasional.

However, Dr Mahathir has repeatedly said since last November that he will resign only after this year’s Apec summit, to be held in Kuala Lumpur.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

