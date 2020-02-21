WELL, WELL, WELL: IT’S BERSATU MEMBERS – NOT PKR – WHO STAGE DEMO IN PUTRAJAYA AS MAHATHIR ARRIVES TO CHAIR KEY ‘POWER TRANSITION’ MEET

PUTRAJAYA: A group of Bersatu Youth members have gathered in numbers outside the Perdana Leadership Foundation to express their support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

About 100 of them arrived before 8pm Friday (Feb 21), anticipating the arrival of Dr Mahathir at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting here.

Armada exco member Mohd Fahim Mohd Farid said the group will support whatever Dr Mahathir decides for his premiership.

“If he said he will let go after Apec, then he will let go after Apec. If he wants to stay as Prime Minister until the end of his term, then let him stay, and we will support the move.

“But we are against anyone who tries to pressure him to step down beforehand.

“The question of the power transition should only be discussed within the presidential council.

“If it is brought up in public, it will only affect the administration of the government,” he said to reporters.

The issue of power transition is expected to be raised in the Pakatan presidential council meeting.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Bersatu chairman, had repeatedly said that he would hand over the prime ministership to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in November. – ANN

Pakatan leaders arrive for presidential council meeting amid power transition talk

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan leaders have arrived to attend what is expected to be a meeting that will discuss the power transition between Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Following much talk on the power transition in the past week, this meeting will be closely watched to see if Pakatan will actually set a date for Dr Mahathir to step down as Prime Minister.

Other issues, particularly the economy, would also be raised in the presidential council meeting.

It will be held at the Perdana Leadership Foundation, which is expected to start at 9pm Friday (Feb 21).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived at 8.20pm

Dr Mahathir, who is Pakatan chairman, arrived at 8.27pm.

A group from Bersatu Youth was present to greet Dr Mahathir with a banner saying “kekal Tun M” (maintain Tun M).

When Dr Mahathir arrived, the group chanted “hidup Tun” (long live Tun).

Owing to the hotly discussed issue of power transition, a sizeable crowd of media turned up to give coverage of the press conference that will be held after the meeting ends.

Despite Dr Mahathir’s assurance that he will relinquish his position as promised and that he would be stepping down after the Apec Summit, Anwar’s supporters want the two-year agreement to be honoured.

On Thursday (Feb 20), PKR’s veteran group Otai Reformist 1998 said it wants Anwar to become the prime minister in May.

Selangor PKR Youth wing also called for a concrete date to be set for the power transition.

However, Anwar pointed out that there should be no pressure placed on him or Dr Mahathir on the issue of transition of leadership. – ANN