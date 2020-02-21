AFTER SPECTACULAR FAILURE OF PROTON, MAHATHIR HAS THE CHEEK TO ANNOUNCE NEW GRAND PLAN TO ‘DEVELOP 2 NATIONAL CARS & 1 MOTORBIKE’: DESPITE CALLS TO ‘LOOK AFTER THE POOR, NOT THE CRONIES’ – MAHATHIR SIMPLY REFUSES TO LEARN HIS LESSON

THE Malaysian vehicle project under the National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 will see the development of two national cars and one national motorcycle, said Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

“The government has made a conscious decision under NAP 2020 to implement the new Malaysian vehicle project, building on our efforts in developing two national cars and one national motorcycle,” he said at the launch of the fourth edition of the NAP 2020 today.

“The proposed Malaysian vehicle project will emphasise on research and development (R&D) and incorporation of the latest technologies in order to be competitive in both domestic and global markets.

“New technology clusters as well as new expert workforce, especially in the field of automotive engineering, would be developed consequently.”

MVP is expected to contribute significantly to the country’s economic development by supporting the upstream and downstream industries, he said.

Demand for materials related to the automotive sector, such as high-grade steel, plastics, rubber and petrochemical products, will stimulate growth of these sub-sectors.

Auto policy to beget RM104.2 billion for GDP, create 300,000 jobs

THE National Automotive Policy (NAP) 2020 aims to drive the automotive sector to contribute RM104.2 billion to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

The policy, which serves as a guide for the automotive sector, also aims to create 323,000 jobs by 2030.

These jobs will be in the manufacturing, after-market services, robotics, the internet of things, and mobility as a service sectors.

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is to launch the policy this morning.

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking, speaking prior to the launch, said the policy will make Malaysia a regional leader in manufacturing, engineering, technology and the sustainable development segments of the automotive sector.

He said the 10-year policy will entail the National Automotive Vision, is expected to propel Malaysia into a regional leader in the aforesaid sectors.

“For the first time we will be introducing the National Automotive Vision,” he said in his speech at the launch of the NAP 2020 today.

“The vision is developed as the overarching driver of the NAP 2020 and subsequent policies to ensure that our nation progresses in tandem with global demands and to overcome any challenges of the local automotive industry and to make the automotive sector a major contributor to the development of the Malaysian economy,” he added.

Malaysia is also expecting to see a total production volume of 1.47 million passenger and commercial vehicles and a total industry volume of 1.22 million units.

The NAP 2020 also intends to spur research on new technologies, create business and job opportunities particularly for small and medium enterprises(SMEs), and the development of new manufacturing processes and value chains within the local automotive and overall mobility sector.

The ecosystem of the manufacturing and aftermarket sectors within the automotive and overall mobility industry would also be enhanced.

Besides aligning with current technological advancements, the NAP 2020 will also improve existing policy measures and implementation.

It will also promote the participation of local companies in the domestic and global supply chain.

Other areas of focus will be geared towards encouraging research and development and engineering activities, building capacity of local workforce, providing support for the national car projects as well as enhancing exports, investments and local production volume.

The NAP 2020 has three directional thrusts, namely technology and engineering, investment, and market expansion.

Meanwhile, the three strategies of NAP 2020 are value chain development, human capital development and safety, environment and consumerism.

It also comprises seven roadmaps and blueprints spelling out the implementation plan.

The implementation will be broken down into several phases – transitioning based on expected penetration and demands of critical components based on trends and progression of vehicle technology.

“While we address the current issues within our industry today, the NAP 2020 is truly about the long term, bigger picture that guides our thinking, capabilities and spirit towards driving industrialisation of this great nation,” he said while encouraging stakeholders to embrace the policy from a long-term perspective.

He also urged stakeholders to work with the government and the relevant industries to develop the automotive sector.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.