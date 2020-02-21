ROSMAH & ‘DARLING’ NAJIB ALREADY AT BUKIT AMAN TO ‘ADVISE SOMETHING’ TO THE POLICE: AFTER THAT, EX-PM & WIFE TO BE GRILLED BY MACC IN THE AFTERNOON

FORMER prime minister Najib Razak and wife Rosmah Mansor will have their statements recorded by the anti-graft authority this afternoon over nine audio recordings that show attempts to manipulate and cover up information related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) affair.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission sources told The Malaysian Insight that the two would be questioned at the agency’s headquarters in Jalan Duta at 2.30pm today.

“They are at Bukit Aman this morning and in the afternoon will have their statements taken at MACC to facilitate our investigations into alleged abuse of power revealed in the nine audio recordings,” one source said.

It is learnt that Najib and Rosmah were at Bukit Aman at 10am today.

Police have to date taken statements from 12 people over the audio recordings, including from Baling MP Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Najib’s former private secretary Shukry Mohd Salleh and former aide, Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya has said that the agency aims to complete its investigation into the audio recordings in about a month.

It was reported earlier that police was investigating the case as criminal conspiracy, while the MACC probe was focused on power abuse.

MACC released nine audio clips at a press conference on January 8. Among the key conversations recorded were of Najib speaking with Rosmah, individuals from the United Arab Emirates, and former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad.

The conversations revolved around helping Najib’s step-son Riza Aziz to obtain a loan to explain a sudden cash infusion, and are also believed to be related to the charges that have been drawn up against Najib over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The recordings are believed to have been made between January 5 and July 29, 2016.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

