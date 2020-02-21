EVEN AS ANWAR SAYS ‘HELPFUL’ IF MAHATHIR REMAINED IN CABINET AFTER POWER TRANSITION – HIS FOES LITTER SOCIAL MEDIA & THE OPPOSITION-CONTROLLED PRESS WITH ‘FAKE NEWS’ OF ANTI-MAHATHIR PROTEST TONIGHT

A PRO-ANWAR Ibrahim group has denied reports that it would be calling for a demonstration ahead of the Pakatan Harapan meeting tonight to force Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to hand over power to the PKR president.

Jingga 13 secretary Afzainizam Rahman said a poster circulating on social media about the demonstration was false.

“This is an attempt by some desperate people who want to damage the reputations of Anwar and those who are loyal to him,” he said in a statement today.

He added the desperate political game was being played to create a rift between Dr Mahathir and Anwar so as to derail the succession plan.

Yesterday, calls for a demonstration were made on social media with indications that former PKR treasurer Ezam Mohd Nor and several other PKR leaders will hold a “peaceful” protest at the Perdana Leadership Foundation tonight to demand that the prime minister’s office be given to Anwar.

A poster circulated late last night appeared to show that the demonstration would be led by Ezam, Selayang MP William Leong and Ijok assemblyman Dr Idris Ahmad.

Fariz Musa and reformasi activist Khairul Anuar Ahmad Zainuddin also appear on the poster.

It is stated that the demonstration will begin at 7.30pm at Perdana Leadership Foundation, where the PH presidential council will convene for the first time this year.

Sources had told The Malaysian Insight that the meeting will focus on resolving the transition issue and the Sarawak elections, which are expected this year.

Although Dr Mahathir has said that he will quit after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November, factions linked to Anwar are pushing for an earlier transition of power.

In January, PKR MPs Leong, Wong Chen, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Chang Lih Kang had told a forum that Dr Mahathir should hand over to Anwar in May.

Anwar yesterday called on his supporters to stop pressing the issue. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Anwar open to Mahathir staying in Cabinet after leadership transition

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he is open to the idea of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad staying on in the Cabinet after stepping down as the prime minister.

The PKR president said this would allow Mahathir to continue contributing to the country’s progress and economic development.

However, Anwar said he would leave it to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council to decide.

“It would also certainly help in terms of getting a more peaceful sort of transition and at the same time steer the economy forward,” he said yesterday

Anwar also stressed that he does not plan to be a member of the Cabinet before the power transition happens.

However, Anwar said that neither he nor Mahathir should be pressured on the power transition issue.

The nation should focus on other issues such as the economic situation or the Covid-19 outbreak, he added.

“The prime minister has said that it is going to be after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) (Summit) so we will deal with this, and I don’t think anyone should be put under pressure,” he said.

He said Mahathir should be given the latitude to rule, adding that he has no reason to doubt the prime minister’s sincerity to hand over power.

Before the 14th general election, the PH leadership agreed that Mahathir would become the seventh prime minister if the coalition won and that Anwar would succeed him before the next polls. — Bernama

the malaysian insight / bernama

.