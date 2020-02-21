JOHOR BARU: Umno leaders should be careful when they negotiate or work with other parties to form a new coalition government as the party cannot allow itself to give support to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, says Johor Umno treasurer Datuk Md Jais Sarday.

He said Umno cannot be seen throwing a lifeline to Dr Mahathir.

He said the party also needed to be careful so it does not fall into “a trap” as it would be perceived to be helping Dr Mahathir stay in power should the Pakatan Harapan government fall.

He added that Umno needed to make it clear that Dr Mahathir should step down after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November.

Jais said Umno should get its partners to hold the 15th general election after Dr Mahathir steps down or at least within one year after his leaving.

He was asked to comment on talk that Umno was working with PAS, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, splinter groups from PKR and Sabah and Sarawak-based

parties to form a new Federal Government.

Jais, who is Kluang Umno division chairman and former state executive councillor, cautioned top Umno leaders to be careful when it negotiates with these parties as many Umno grassroots were confused about the party’s working relationship with PAS under their Muafakat Nasional cooperation.

It is learnt that Johor Umno will make a decision on their stand on political issues including Muafakat Nasional at their state liaison committee meeting today.

“Umno members know that Dr Mahathir tried to destroy Umno while relations with parties working with PAS did not end well based on past experience with the Islamist party,” he said in an interview.

Asked about whether Umno has the numbers to form a new government with its political partners, he declined to elaborate.

“Lets see what happens next month,” he said.

Johor has 26 MPs, including 18 from Pakatan and eight from Barisan. The Dewan Rakyat is expected to begin its session from March 9.

However, Jais is confident that the new coalition has the numbers to take over from the present Johor state government led by Pakatan, which holds a two-thirds majority in the state assembly.

Johor has 56 state assemblymen, with 39 from Pakatan and Umno has 14 representatives. MIC has two and PAS one.

Pasir Gudang PKR MP Hassan Karim downplayed talk that the Federal and state Pakatan governments will soon fall.

“All this is just wishful thinking by the Opposition.

“Whatever issues we have in Johor within our ranks, all the MPs and assemblymen will continue to stay with Pakatan,” he said, adding that PKR has the most number of MPs in the state with seven MPs.

Hassan hoped that the transition of power between Dr Mahathir and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will go smoothly and a date will be announced at the Pakatan presidential council meeting tonight.

“This will help stop all the uncertainties that have been going around for some time,” he added.

ANN

.