AHEAD OF KEY MEETING, PM-DESIGNATE ANWAR PLEDGES ‘MATURE DEMOCRACY, NO RACIAL POLITICS’ – BUT SAD TO SAY, IN MAHATHIR’S ‘BOLEH-LAND 2.0’, VILLAINS ARE STILL WINNING THE DAY

ANWAR Ibrahim has promised to stop racial politics and make Malaysia a mature democracy when he assumes office as prime minister.

“My task is to ensure that when I assume office, I will create this nation as a mature democracy (with the) rule of law, and assure the vast majority of the Malays that you will be secure,” he said at The Construct of a Nation: As I See It symposium in Help University today.

Anwar, who is to take over as prime minister from Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said his government will undertake all possible measures to ensure economic equality among Malaysia’s races.

“I don’t want people to think that this is more political rhetoric. I believe in it, and I mean it,” he said.