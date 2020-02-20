SHAFIE THE FIRST TO CHICKEN OUT OF PUSHING MAHATHIR FOR SPECIFIC HANDOVER DATE – WHILE DESPERATE GERAKAN, SALIVATING AT PROSPECT OF TAKING IN ROGUE MPs FROM AZMIN CARTEL, AGREES: YET BOTH EX-BN MEMBERS SHOULD REMEMBER HOW DR M GAVE PAK LAH ALMOST A YEAR’S NOTICE BEFORE STEPPING DOWN – BUT NO ONE EVER ACCUSED DR M OF BEING A ‘LAME DUCK’

PETALING JAYA: Setting a time frame when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should step down will render the Prime Minister a “a lame duck”, says Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“For Warisan, the wellbeing of the state and the nation is of utmost priority. We have stated our support for Dr Mahathir fully from the day it was agreed by Pakatan Harapan that he will be the prime minister.

“Warisan has made this very clear when we decided to be friendly to Pakatan.

“To me, it is a matter of principle that we support the right kind of leadership that can look after the interests of the people,” said the Sabah Chief Minister and Semporna MP.

He was commenting on the issue of the much talked about premiership transition from Dr Mahathir to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as agreed by the Pakatan presidential council before the last general election.

Warisan, which was formed by Shafie, a former Umno man and Barisan Nasional minister in 2016, managed to wrest the Sabah state government in the last general election by deciding to join forces with PKR and DAP; and later with Upko immediately after the polls.

Warisan maintains it will not join the Pakatan coalition, but will be friendly to the ruling coalition.

The party secured three minister posts in Dr Mahathir’s Cabinet in return. It currently holds nine seats in Dewan Rakyat.

Shafie said Dr Mahathir should not be pushed to set a date for transition to enable him to deliver to the people.

“Having been part of his government when both of us were in Umno; and when he was the fourth PM, anyone who knows him, knows that he knows when to go.

“In Umno, when he stepped down as president, some leaders cried and begged him to stay, but he kept to his word and left,” said Shafie.

He was referring to the Umno annual general meeting in 2002 when Dr Mahathir announced his resignation.

On the issues raised by some that Dr Mahathir had gone against the spirit of Pakatan by getting the support of the opposition, Shafie said nothing is impossible in politics.

“It is not unusual for opposition parties to support ruling parties if they think it is for the good of the nation.

“People have questioned the intentions of Umno and PAS in supporting Dr Mahathir, but then again, PAS had supported DAP before because they thought it would have been in the interests of the people,” said Shafie.

He said while some are obsessed with the issue of transition, to Sabahans, economic wellbeing is of utmost priority.

“The people, especially the people of Sabah, are more worried about the economy and the high cost of living. All efforts should be made by the government to address employment and the economy matters to restore the nation.

“As the chief minister, my concern is the state of Sabah, and we cannot ignore the fact that we have to work with the Federal Government for the good of the people,” said Shafie. – ANN

Time to stop the political games

THE last couple of months have been very interesting for Gerakan as the party has found itself, perforce, in the political limelight after being in the wilderness since the previous general election.

I also started to receive calls from former friends and those who dismissed me after Barisan Nasional’s loss of power.

The first question I’d usually be asked was; “Is Azmin joining Gerakan?” and the next one would be “Is Gerakan joining Pakatan Harapan?”

As Gerakan is the flavour of the month (or months), many expected some juicy insight. I had to disappoint them as I am no longer part of the party high command as I supported the current president’s rival at the last party election. hence, i do not know much.

I have made my fair share of enemies after being the aide of two former presidents, and now as my rivals ascend to power, my political journey has been suppressed.

However, the words of my mentor guided me. He used to tell me; “before anyone can sack you, sack yourself.”

I did just that and resigned from my positions in the party. However, I retained my position in Selangor Gerakan as I was elected.

Alas, the beauty of politics is in its impermanence.

I also have a solid group of friends and former colleagues who have been unstinting in their support and encouragement.

The personal humdrum aside, it has been exciting times for the political landscape in Malaysia.

The attendance of Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau at a Chinese New Year open house organised by Azmin’s chief ally, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Azmin’s chief ally, set tongues wagging once again.

While some tried to read this as an attempt by Azmin and Zuraida to tempt fate and provoke a response from their party given their fractured relationship with PKR, I am told Dominic expressed interest to attend the open house even before a formal invite was forthcoming.

Further, this dalliance with Azmin has also got the Gerakan grassroots wound up.

While some at the upper echelons at the party enjoy this free publicity but at the granular level, Gerakan members are uncomfortable at being in the centre of this vortex.

Some of us, myself included, believe that the party must rebuild as a third force by attracting the best talents we can because there is a general disillusionment with both Pakatan and Barisan.

Dominic promised to be equidistant from both Barisan and Pakatan, and that promise must be kept.

Further, I have it from an authoritative source within the party that Azmin has not made any formal offer to Gerakan on membership.

So, while the political rumour mill works overtime with overexcitement, one thing is pretty sure (unless I am being misled) – Azmin has not said either, publicly or privately, that he wants to join Gerakan.

This also does not mean the end of the political games. It is only just beginning.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his waiting successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met last week. After the meeting, Anwar released a statement saying Dr Mahathir would make way for him as prime minister after the Apec Summit, slated to be held at the end of November 2020.

It makes sense as Dr Mahathir wants to go out with a “bang” as he did in 2003 after the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit and his remarks that the “Jews run the world by proxy” led to much international indignation. Still, as always, Dr Mahathir thrives in such times.

So, we can expect Apec 2020 to be a fiery affair – more so if US President Donald Trump attends and I am sure Dr Mahathir will not hold back any punches (verbal ones only, of course).

But the speculation over the premiership continues to dog both Anwar and Dr Mahathir.

The leadership succession is expected to be high on the agenda of the Pakatan Leadership Council meeting on Friday (Feb 21).

While some in Pakatan (especially PKR) may want firm timelines on the succession issue, Malaysia’s version of the War of Roses is far from settled.

I have also been told that the anti-Anwar faction within Pakatan has not stopped in their outreach to PAS and Barisan.

Pakatan Nasional is not stillborn as some have claimed. In fact, it is very much a possibility if some feel Dr Mahathir is pushed into a corner by his colleagues in Pakatan.

Further, Umno MPs who have been out of power for close to two years yearn to be back pulling the strings of power.

I am sure there will be some agreement or tacit understanding to cooperate politically between Bersatu and Umno if either party feels Malay primacy is threatened, or Dr Mahathir is “turfed out” ahead of his own chosen time.

There is also an internal tension within Pakatan as one political commentator remarked to me,”the problem with Pakatan being in government is that there are four governments in one. Each party wants to operate independently and further its own interests and not that of Pakatan as a whole.”

If this is indeed true, then one can understand Dr Mahathir’s frustration with his not-so-new political friends.

Under the previous Barisan equation, Umno was the dominant force. For any coalition to work in a political system as complex as ours – there has to be one dominant force. Agreeing to disagree works well when one is in the Opposition, but it is debilitating when one is in government.

Pakatan’s failure to work cohesively and with the absence of an intense power epicentre has resulted in policy paralysis, dithering and dissension.

Of course, Malaysians pay the price for these failures and with the onset of Covid-19 and its impact on Malaysia’s economy.

It would be wise for Malaysia’s leaders to stop playing political games and govern the country.

They must fix the slowing economy, attempt some serious reforms to our political system and implement their manifesto promises. It is an opportunity for Pakatan to show it knows how to govern the country in a time of crisis.

The issue of succession should be put on the back burner for now as Dr Mahathir, said publicly, that he will make way after Apec.

Those who try to push Dr Mahathir will know from his long and chequered political history – he will outsmart them, and in doing so, another political summersault cannot be ruled out. – ANN

