HADI TOO BLINDED BY JEALOUSY & HATE FOR ANWAR TO REPENT? HE CAN’T EVEN RECOGNIZE GOD’S WILL TO NOT LET PAS WIN GE14 & FORM THE GOVT – HUSAM SLAMS FORMER PARTY BOSS – EVEN AS SELANGOR PKR YOUTH BACKS ‘SPECIFIC DATE’ FOR HANDOVER TO ANWAR

PAS must accept God’s will that it did not succeed in forming the federal government in the last general election, according to Kelantan Pakatan Harapan chairperson Husam Musa.

Therefore, he said PAS should not cause trouble for the current government.

“My advice to PAS is to repent. It was God’s will that PAS was unsuccessful in forming the government. So accept God’s will. No need to kacau (disturb) until the next election,” he added.

Prior to the last general election, PAS had severed ties with its former allies PKR and DAP in the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat.

PAS splinter party Amanah subsequently joined hands with PKR and DAP to form Pakatan Harapan. Husam is an Amanah vice-president.

In the 2018 polls, which witnessed Harapan routing BN after six decades in power, PAS had contested in 155 out of the 222 parliamentary seats.

Husam was commenting on PAS’ plan to table a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to serve until his term expires and claims that MPs from both sides of the political divide are inking a statutory declaration (SD) in support of the 94-year-old leader.

He pointed out that Harapan was the first to have confidence in Mahathir’s leadership before PAS and Umno entered the frame.

“But now you (PAS and Umno) are rushing to give a vote of confidence to Mahathir… This is what people call pelik (bizarre),” he told Malaysiakini.

Furthermore, Husam said Mahathir and his designated successor, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, have laid the foundation for the transition process.

“So there is no need for outsiders to intervene,” he added.

The Harapan presidential council is expected to address the transition issue during its meeting tomorrow.

Yesterday, Malaysiakini reported that the top six leaders would meet ahead of the presidential council to iron out the details.

The six are Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and the coalition’s president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Prior to this, Mahathir said he would step down after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

In a related development, Selangor PKR Youth said the presidential council must set a specific date for the transition to take place.

Its communications director Mohd Khairool Ngadon said this was one of the decisions reached during the wing’s meeting.

“Anwar and the presidential council are capable of setting a date in light of the efforts by certain quarters to create an unpredictable political situation,” he added in a statement.

Last week, Anwar met Mahathir in his office in Putrajaya in the wake of Sarawak Report claiming that MPs are signing an SD in support of the prime minister.

In a media statement issued later, the PKR president confirmed the existence of a plot to keep Mahathir in power but said the latter was not involved.

Sarawak Report alleged that apart from Umno, PAS, Bersatu MPs, those in the faction of Anwar’s estranged number two in PKR, Azmin Ali, had also signed the document.

