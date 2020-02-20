‘SOMETHING MAJOR IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN’ – MAHATHIR’S TRIP CANCELLATION FIRES OFF SPECULATION – ANWAR TO BE APPOINTED DPM WHILE WAITING FOR DR M’S RETIREMENT EITHER IN MAY OR NOVEMBER? BUT WILL PAKATAN’S TOP 6 BE FOOLISH ENOUGH TO ALLOW MACHIAVELLI DR M TO STAY ON TILL ‘AFTER APEC’?

Pakatan Harapan’s top leadership will hold a pre-presidential council meeting on Friday, according to sources.

The six are expected to meet at about 8.30pm. Following which, the presidential council will convene.

The six are Harapan chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and the coalition’s president Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Sources claimed that Wan Azizah does not attend pre-council meetings but Mahathir wanted her to be present this time around.

“I believe this pre-council meeting would discuss the transition of power and other issues related to this. So Mahathir wanted her to attend.

“Mahathir considers her an important factor behind the formation of the Harapan coalition,” a source told Malaysiakini on the condition of anonymity.

Last week, Anwar said the Feb 21 presidential council meeting would finalise the transition of power issue between Mahathir and him. The council’s last meeting was three months ago.

Speaking to Malaysiakini this afternoon, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said the pre-council meetings are held when there are issues which need to be ironed out before the main meeting.

“Usually, the top five will have an earlier meeting. That is normal. Nothing new,” he said.

Previously, Johor DAP chairperson Liew Chin Tong said Harapan should also address issues such as Mahathir’s post-retirement role, Anwar’s position prior to taking over the leadership reins and who would be appointed as the next deputy premier.

Apart from the six leaders mentioned earlier, sources claimed that 19 others are scheduled to attend the main presidential council meeting. They are:

PKR – deputy president Azmin Ali, vice-presidents Tian Chua and Dr Xavier Jeyakumar as well as secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Saifuddin Abdullah, who is Harapan’s chief secretary and Zuraida Kamaruddin in her capacity as Harapan Wanita chief.

DAP – national chairperson Tan Kok Wai, deputy chairperson Gobind Singh, vice-chair M Kulasegaran, organising secretary Anthony Loke and committee member Lim Kit Siang.

Bersatu – deputy president Mukhriz Mahathir, secretary-general Marzuki Yahya, women’s wing chief Rina Harun and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as Harapan Youth chief.

Amanah – deputy president Salahuddin Ayub, committee members Hatta Ramli and Husam Musa as well as information chief Khalid Samad.

Cancellation of Dr M’s Laos trip fuels speculation

Meanwhile, the cancellation of Mahathir’s official visit to Laos over the coming weekend had also fueled speculation that something major is on the cards.

When contacted, an aide to the prime minister, said: “The trip was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances and a scheduling conflict.” However, he did not elaborate.

Yesterday, Mahathir said whatever decision is made on Friday, he remained committed to stepping down after the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

Previously, the premier said he would keep his promise to pass the baton to Anwar but it is the Dewan Rakyat which has the last word on who should lead the nation.

Some observers saw this as a hint that Anwar does not have the required support in the Lower House and anticipated a repeat of the 1998 fallout.

The spotlight fell on the transition issue again when news of a realignment of political forces, dubbed Pakatan Nasional, surfaced.

The new coalition is speculated to consist of those aligned to Mahathir in Harapan, PAS and Umno.

This gathered momentum when PAS revealed its intention to table a vote of confidence for Mahathir to continue serving until the end of his term during the next Dewan Rakyat sitting in March.

Following this Sarawak Report claimed that MPs from Umno, PAS, Bersatu and those in the faction of Anwar’s estranged number two, Azmin, were inking a statutory declaration in support of Mahathir.

The next day, Anwar met Mahathir in his office in Putrajaya.

In a media statement issued later, the PKR president confirmed the existence of a plot to keep the 94-year-old prime minister in power but said the latter was not involved.

MKINI

