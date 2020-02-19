‘RE-INSTALL MALAY SUPREMACY, BRING BACK THE GOOD OLD DAYS’ – PRO-ZAHID CAMP TELLS MAHATHIR ‘WE ARE READY TO EMBRACE NEW GOVT’ AHEAD OF KEY FRIDAY MEETING, SPECULATES DAP, PKR & AMANAH MAY BE ‘BOOTED OUT’ FROM HARAPAN

EXPECTATION and contemplation that Malaysians might have a new government is becoming a mystical episode, some linking it strongly to Dr Mahathir’s leverage on Pakatan Harapan while not few believe it would be the premier’s last touch to safe the nation.

Saving the country, I believe, will be his utmost objective. In his infirmity state (God knows), he wants to be remembered as a savior to the country already plagued with economic uncertainties and other setback.

This ‘warlord’ is a cunning, persuasive and intelligent politician, subscribing to corporate and legalistic entity commandment. Serving him for 22 years is still not enough for me to comprehend the art of his political scribbling.

More interesting is to collect rumors and valid information of how frustrated he is with DAP’s domination in the Cabinet, making some decisions he disliked and disapproved, and the blame that mounts on him over each and every displeasure raised by the people.

DAP to be booted from PH? PKR and Amanah too? I don’t know and I don’t wanna know. However, the news that UMNO and PAS will work together with Bersatu, GPS, Warisan and ‘half of this and half of that’ draws many interest. Some questions it too.

Some Members of Parliment in PH will go back to where their belong, the Opposition bench. Who, I am not interested but when Lim Guan Eng issued a statement recently that a Malay/Muslim administration will ruin the country, could have sent Dr M the clear message.

This is very dreary. If it is a tapestry, it will take a long time for Dr M to meet his ‘safe the nation’ objective, hope its true as all this while he seems to be a meek to DAP. Anwar Ibrahim can also claim that the No.1 chair will be his when Dr M steps down but I believe the old man will choose a successor to the surprise of the nation.

Whatever it is, I am of the opinion that a new lineup or a ‘newco’ in Putrajaya must reinstall the Malay supremacy. No, I am not racist but it is proven that a Malay-dominated government is what we need most for Malaysia.

Any from of a ‘newco’ or a political pact without UMNO as the main player will not guarantee a stable government. Barisan Nasional had shown it for 61 years. I am not campaigning for BN but we have all of this in the tales of the tape.

Will it be tomorrow or soon? It may appear to be a twaddle but something is brewing in Putrajaya. Whatever it is, the government who can win the people’s heart will win everything. Since PH is rattling with domestic problem and the lost of public trust in the last five by-elections, better that they call it quit.

Dr Mahathir may hold the extra card but it won’t be powerful enough without UMNO, PAS and others. There might be a political reprisal from the parties and factions he plans to do away with, particularly they who contribute most parliamentary seats to Pakatan Harapan.

I don’t wanna to calculate neither pre-empt. Come what may but Dr M has to be good this time around, not repeating the mistakes he committed by inviting DAP into the foe in the last general election. He was right back then when he wanted to depose Najib Razak but DAP’s alignment with PH has caused him much trouble.

We are ready to embrace the new government as long as the constituents and the rakyat are upheld. A benevolent one. No point to have a weak government as they can easily crack under pressure and vulnerable to distasteful party-hopping and political mutiny, as experienced by UMNO.

Bring back the good old days, and I am sure Dr M is aware of that. If he understands, he will take UMNO in his former days structure when he was the president. Reinstall the Malay power, all will be safe and sound.

It is his prerogative right, yes, but he can’t afford to repeat similar mistakes. The choice is his alright. He wins some, he loses some.

-http://justread-whatever.blogspot.com/

.