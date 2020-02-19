COME CLEAN, NAJIB & HISHAM: AMID MH370 ‘MASS MURDER’ SHOCK EXPOSE – KIT SIANG CALLS FOR INTERNATIONAL COMMISSION OF INQUIRY

OFFICIALS from the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration who believe that the MH370 tragedy is a murder-suicide plot must speak up to reveal what they know, said DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang.

He said an international commission of inquiry into the missing plane, which vanished with 239 people onboard on March 8, 2014, is necessary to uncover the truth.

“The highest levels of the former Malaysian government who believed very early on that the MH370 tragedy was a murder-suicide plot must now speak up,” he said in a statement today.

Lim, who is also Iskandar Puteri MP, is referring to an exposé by former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott who revealed that Malaysian authorities believed the disappearance of the Malaysian Airlines plane was a case of the pilot’s murder-suicide.

Abbott made his explosive remarks in a Sky News documentary MH370: The Untold Story that would be aired tonight.

“My understanding – my very clear understanding – from the very top levels of the Malaysian government is that from very, very early on here, they thought it was a murder-suicide by the pilot,” Abbott was quoted as saying in the documentary.

Flight MH370 vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing and triggered the biggest hunt in aviation history.

Only a few fragments of the plane have been found, all on western Indian Ocean shores, and search efforts ended in 2018.

Zaharie Ahmad Shah was the pilot of the Boeing 777 when it disappeared over the South China Sea about 40 minutes into its flight.

In the months after the plane vanished, the media scrutinised his life – from his political beliefs to his mental health – for clues as to what could have happened.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

