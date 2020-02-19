MOTHER OF ALL RED HERRINGS – CAN MAHATHIR NOT BE INVOLVED? LOOK AT THE FINE PRINT – ‘OPPOSITION’ PAS’ PROPOSAL IS FOR CONFIDENCE VOTE FOR MAHATHIR TO STAY PM FOR FULL TERM – AND NOT JUST AN EXPRESSION OF SUPPORT

Look at the fine print – it is a vote for Mahathir to serve a full five-year term.’

No confidence in PAS’ motion for a vote of confidence

PM confidence vote based on Hadi’s personal agenda – PKR man

Headhunter: PAS and Umno are selling themselves cheap, like goods nearing their expiry dates.

Their leaders are attempting to steer themselves away from the spotlight that might shine on corruption cases involving them.

You know how desperate they are when they, as opposition members, openly show their support towards Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to extend his stay.

Anonymous 770241447347646: Is this vote of confidence by PAS acknowledged by Mahathir himself?

Why even have such a vote of confidence, knowing fully well that the motion may not pass the House speaker’s chair. And why is Umno joining the fray?

Fairnsquare: Any set-up by Umno, PAS and BN will be considered as a rebel government, since the people had voted to replace them.

Some in Umno and PAS don’t realise that the seats won by the opposition in the recent by-elections were to show discontent for Pakatan Harapan’s delay in executing its manifesto, rather than support for the opposition.

Even former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak is aware of this. However, many in Umno also do not want a government with Najib in it, hence a three-way split in Umno, with the third party giving support to the ‘backdoor’ government.

The people will not be fooled and Mahathir will not be that rash.

Anonymous Malaysia2018: Harapan must understand that no opposition party in the world has ever made such a ridiculous motion of confidence to a serving PM who already has the support of the majority of MPs.

This exercise is redundant and is rather weird. But the PM must realise that no opposition parties will do favours for him without getting something in return.

Ipohcrite: PAS is doing this with a hidden motive. You can bet your life that this is only to benefit their leaders, but not the party, its supporters or the people.

This is the most unprincipled bunch of leaders to ever helm PAS.

The Wakandan: If they think that Harapan as a coalition cannot work together, then the Muafakat Nasional would be a terrible nightmare.

Among the things that they have to decide would be the distribution of seats, common manifesto, common logo, hudud issue and the prime minister candidate, which will be the most interesting of them all.

PAS wants to take charge and PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang wants the PM’s post, but what would Umno say?

Right now, Umno is playing second fiddle to PAS, but would they be contented with it, come GE15?

Cari Pasal: Let’s see why PAS made the decision to announce the vote of confidence for Mahathir.

No action from the new MACC chief for the RM90 million donation fiasco and receiving the RM400 million allocation for Kelantan, which is seen as a special petroleum royalty.

Coincidence? It is not difficult to identify the mastermind behind the confidence vote.

Steven Ong: The confidence vote for Mahathir should be allowed to take place for us to see the real situation in Malaysia.

Those who have confidence that PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim has the majority support should convince the House speaker to allow the vote to go on. Then, if Mahathir loses the confidence of the House, he will have to step down.

Are those from PKR and DAP afraid that Dr M might win the vote and form a new government?

Many are pointing to Abdul Hadi and Umno politicians as lacking integrity, but I can see many more on both sides of the divide.

I believe it is their belief that they must ensure that their political agenda must triumph by all means, including employing unethical ways and even lies.

Anonymous 262538226: The PAS proposal for a confidence vote is a red herring. Look at the fine print – it is a vote for Mahathir to serve a full five-year term.

If it is just a simple vote of confidence for Mahathir to be PM (without specifying that he should stay on until GE15), then it’s another matter.

Clearly, this motion is meant to split Harapan as even if its MPs support Mahathir as PM, not all will want him to serve a full term, which is against the promise Harapan made before the GE14 that Mahathir would be an interim PM.

Big Data: Mahathir should have the moral integrity to keep up to his promise and step down in May 2020.

Politicians should behave more professionally and be focused on national development and citizens’ welfare. Sadly, they are still more concerned about their political position, rather than the people who voted for them.

Anonymous 770241447347646: Why sign the statutory declaration for Mahathir to serve as PM until the next general election?

Make it clear to the public that their support is not needed and put to rest all the political speculations.

Please also stop answering in riddles as it leads to more confusion among the people on what is going on. Tell PAS and Umno that you do not need their support.

