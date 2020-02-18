PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has again indicated that he is ready to step down as prime minister, ahead of Pakatan Harapan’s leadership meeting this Friday to decide on the matter.

But he also said that he would stick to his promise to vacate the top post after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

“I am prepared (to step down) at any time if they ask me to resign.

“But my promise is, I will resign – regardless of the decision – I will resign after Apec,” he told reporters after launching the National Anti-Drug Month ceremony at Putrajaya this afternoon.

He said, however, that he was not certain if the matter would be discussed at Friday’s meeting, adding that he would not raise it.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

