BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR GIVES THE ‘GREEN LIGHT’ FOR MAY 2020 POWER TRANSITION – BUT INSTEAD OF CHEERING, PAKATAN SHOULD BE EVEN MORE WARY AT THE 11TH HOUR OF KEY MEETING: ‘I AM PREPARED TO STEP DOWN AT ANY TIME THEY ASK ME TO RESIGN. EVEN IF THEY DON’T, I WILL RESIGN AFTER APEC’ – SAYS ‘WILY OLD FOX’ PM, PERHAPS IN LAST-DITCH BID TO STAVE OFF A CONCRETE SUCCESSION TIME LINE – AS HE HIMSELF WARNS ‘NOT CERTAIN’ IF TRANSITION ISSUE WILL BE RAISED ON FRIDAY & HE PERSONALLY WON’T RAISE IT
PUTRAJAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has again indicated that he is ready to step down as prime minister, ahead of Pakatan Harapan’s leadership meeting this Friday to decide on the matter.
But he also said that he would stick to his promise to vacate the top post after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.
“I am prepared (to step down) at any time if they ask me to resign.
“But my promise is, I will resign – regardless of the decision – I will resign after Apec,” he told reporters after launching the National Anti-Drug Month ceremony at Putrajaya this afternoon.
He said, however, that he was not certain if the matter would be discussed at Friday’s meeting, adding that he would not raise it.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.