‘A LOT OF THINGS COULD HAPPEN BEFORE PAKATAN MEETING ON FEB 21′ – KIT SIANG EXPOSES HADI & CO: WAH…SINCE WHEN DID PAS’ MOSQUITO MPs BECOME CONSTITUTIONAL EXPERTS? STICK TO YOUR MERCEDES BENZES – THE MORE YOU PANIC OVER PAKATAN FULFILLING ITS ELECTION PROMISE FOR ANWAR TO SUCCEED MAHATHIR, THE LESS VOTERS WILL LAUGH AT YOU

I had said that the “political situation should have stabilised after Anwar met Mahathir on Thursday and said that the Pakatan Harapan agreement of January 7, 2018 on the appointment of Mahathir as the seventh Prime Minister and the transition of power from Mahathir as the seventh Prime Minister to Anwar as the eighth Prime Minister would be finalised at the Pakatan Harapan presidential council on Feb. 21” but that “the prophets of doom and naysayers believed otherwise, claiming that a lot of things could happen before the PH presidential council meeting on Feb. 21”.

I have been proven right.

Why are PAS leaders panicking over Pakatan Harapan fulfilling its general election promise on power transition on Friday?

Suddenly, the PAS leaders seem to be constitutional experts and fit for high judicial office, whether they are grounded in the law or not.

It is one of the blessings Malaysians should be thankful for that these PAS leaders do not occupy the high judicial posts in the land.

One PAS leader with legal background said that discussions of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad handing over the reins to Anwar Ibrahim infringes on the authority of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

I wonder where he studied his law.

Another said the Pakatan Harapan presidential council had no locus standi to determine the next Prime Minister.

May be, if some basic intelligence test is needed, there will be less of such nonsense from political leaders.

But the long and short of such outpouring from PAS leaders is that they do not want Pakatan Harapan to honour its general election promises.

And yet, PAS leaders are the most ferocious in attacking Pakatan Harapan leaders for not delivering on its general election promises.

Can PAS leaders make up their mind, after they had teamed up with kleptocrats and invented “shariah-compliant” lies after the 14th General Election?

(Media Statement by DAP MP for Iskandar Puteri Lim Kit Siang at Fraser’s Hill on Tuesday, 18th February 2020)

