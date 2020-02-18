‘ONCE ANWAR BECOMES PM – DAP WILL HAVE FULL POWER’: PRO-UMNO BLOGS BACK MAHATHIR – ‘HE WILL NEVER LET ANWAR BECOME PM… HE KNOWS MALAYS WILL CURSE HIM IF THAT HAPPENS’

A friend said I’m lazy these days as I don’t write as regularly as I used to be.

Maybe he’s right but I would like to believe that it’s more because I’m bored of almost everything these days.

Not inspired, not motivated and not so easily impressed anymore.

Take politics for instance. What’s so inspiring, motivating or impressive about it now?

It’s so obvious and predictable, isn’t it?

Pakatan government….you all inspired, motivated or impressed by it?

Come on la, it’s so screwed up, okay. There’s no denying that. Just read the news everyday and anyone would know that it’s true.

By right, at the rate it’s going, Umno and the gang doesn’t have to do much to win the next general election.

Of course, that’s provided Anwar doesn’t come to power and let DAP gets around to ban all of its enemies.

Yup, I’m quite sure DAP will do that once they have full power under Anwar’s premiership. Very much like the communists who eliminate all their rivals once they come to power.

But then again, I’m also confident that Dr Mahathir will not hand over power to Anwar as he knows that would be a disaster for the country.

And he knows the people, especially Malays will curse him if that happens.

So, that’s how it is with Malaysian politics.

Tiresome, isn’t it?

The way I see it, we just have to bear with it till the next general election or a new coalition takes over the government. The sooner the better.

What else to write about it? Nothing much, actually.

It’s boring.

Nowadays, I actually prefer to amuse myself with these rather than politics,

Yup, those are my darts. Soft tip. The flowery background is my bed sheet. I took the picture on my bed.

I enjoy playing darts with my friends these days. Much more enjoyable than just sitting around drinking tea with them and arguing about stupid politics.

Everyone needs some sort of escapism and that’s mine.

Been playing for the past few months but still not very good at it. Hopefully, with more practice I can play better soon.

I’m not aiming to win tournaments and such but instead just trying to be able to beat my friends more than losing to them. Well, I’m not too ambitious 🙂

As for my writings, maybe if things become interesting again, I may write more regularly as I used to be.

See lah how.

Okay, I’m getting sleepy.

Hopefully I can immediately knock off right after this.

Cheers and good night.

