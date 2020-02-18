THIS IS YOUR LAST CHANCE, DO YOU UNDERSTAND! THE WHOLE COUNTRY IS SAYING IT – BUT PAKATAN TOP COUNCIL PLAYS DEAF – NO ONE HAS MUCH CONFIDENCE THEY WILL DARE STAND UP TO MAHATHIR ON FRIDAY

‘Malaysians are feeling betrayed by the ‘false dawn’.’

Anwar confirms ‘plot’ to keep Dr M in power, says transition to be finalised next week

Kim Quek: When PKR leader Anwar Ibrahim said “the matter” would be finalised on Friday’s Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting, he seemed to refer to the issue of whether to have the power transition after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November. That wouldn’t be good enough.

The meeting should focus on fixing a firm date of handing over power. Under the prevailing circumstances of swirling conspiracy and crisis of confidence in our economy caused by the problematic power transition issue, it is imperative that this uncertainty is eliminated by fixing an irrevocable date.

Further, since the Apec conference is completely irrelevant to the issue of power transfer, it is irrational to allow the conference to defer the commonly agreed transfer date of May 2020.

And, for the sake of political stability and economic well-being of the country, the transfer date should only be brought forward, and not pushed further back.

Quigonbond: This is the last chance for Harapan to get it right.

If parties like DAP, PKR and Amanah are trying to avoid rocking the boat on Feb 21, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is signing his own political death warrant because he continues to give the conspirators a chance to deny the consequence of our votes.

Don’t blame us then if Malaysians, out of spite, decide to punish Harapan (if Harapan still exists then) and replace Harapan with a klepto-theocratic government.

Don’t think Malaysians are so rationale not to do it. We felt betrayed enough by former premier Najib Abdul Razak. We are increasingly feeling equally betrayed by the false dawn of new Malaysia.

If you believe in democracy, then whatever Anwar may or may not be in the future, the voters have to live with it.

Right now, we have a bunch of right-wing racists, religious bigots and capitalist and corrupted cronies and kleptocrats who are trying to sodomise their way into power. This is not what voters bargained for.

After the colossal failure of Malay supremacy powered kleptocracy, they are willing to give moderate, progressive politics a chance.

If Anwar screws up as PM (both reforms and the economy fail), the people will have the choice to change the government in GE15, this time on a level-playing field.

Apanakdikato: If Mahathir truly acknowledges Anwar as his successor, he would have treated Anwar with more respect. However, we can see in public that Mahathir is only paying lip service to Anwar.

Mahathir is going back to his old Umno ways. It is obvious that this is one of the reasons why more in Umno is supporting him now.

If the Harapan presidential council cannot make the right and quick decision this week, it will be the end of Harapan. Allowing Mahathir to continue as PM until November will only spell more disasters for Harapan.

Mahathir has caused irreversible damage to the people’s confidence in Harapan and to the country’s economy and international stature as a whole.

Milshah: You really want Anwar to be PM? Don’t be disappointed if you don’t get what you want when Anwar becomes PM. I feel he will be like Mahathir too. If that happens, the one being played are yourselves.

I know Anwar is the obvious choice for the non-Malays. Just like DAP was the obvious choice some time ago. But what happened? Did you get what you want? Just don’t be disappointed after all that hard work pushing for Anwar to be PM, that’s all I’m saying.

The reason I’m saying it is it is highly unlikely Anwar will perform to the non-Malays expectations. This is because it’s just not a politically correct move. Umno-PAS has won five by-elections. It’s not due to the non-Malays but due to the Malay voters.

The hardcore Umno-PAS voters combined is more than enough to win at least 100 seats in GE15. That does not include the Malay voters that will be going back to Umno-PAS.

Many commentators say Harapan will be a one-term coalition not because of the non-Malays but because they know Malays voters are shifting back to Umno and PAS. So how is Anwar going to win GE15 by following the non-Malays when politically he should be focusing on the Malay votes?

If Anwar were to follow what the non-Malays want, it will only add fuel to Umno-PAS’s narrative that the Harapan government is controlled by DAP and the non-Malays.

That is why I believe the non-Malays will be disappointed. The sad fact is non-Malays are a minority and their voting powers are limited.

Umno-PAS is expected to win the next general election because there is a shift of Malay votes to them in addition to the traditional votes they have already. Facts are facts. There is nothing racial about it.

Mano: Milshah, it is not about the non-Malays. It is about Malaysia. We are not at all talking of any “PM working to the non-Malays expectations”. Not at all.

We understand the stand of the Malays, Islam and royalty in our country. No questions there.

We, the non-Malays, are very clear of what is expected.

Be the PM of the country, be the PM of all Malaysians. Wasn’t Tunku Abdul Rahman doing exactly that, being a Malaysian PM, and following the constitution?

Worried Sick: I think that Anwar is taking charge. That is good indeed. Any sane person will know that a coalition of PAS and Umno will wreck this country and tear its present beautiful and peaceful fabric into pieces.

These two parties combined want to purposefully vilify the DAP and segregate the Chinese and the Malays. It is a dangerous gamble but it will fail.

Malaysians must stand united and repel any attempt by these two parties to divide us along racial lines. Anwar must take charge.

Just A Malaysian: If Malaysian politicians are able to keep their promise and stick to their role diligently, we would have a functioning democratic government where those in charge focus on managing the country and those in the opposition provide check and balance to ensure good governance.

But what we have here are those in power could not stop fighting for more power and those in the opposition could not wait to be in power and try all means, dirty or otherwise, to get in.

In the end, we lost two years to poisonous backbiting, exposing the worst we can get from our politicians. Nothing is sacred and God and race are used in the most disgusting way to achieve personal objectives.

Malaysians show the world the ugliest, dirtiest behaviour we can command. It’s time to stop.

MKINI

.