MAHATHIR’S CABINET TOO FULL OF ‘MANGKUK’ OR CHIPPED CROCKERY FROM BERSATU INCLUDING ADVISORS WHO ARE MORE POWERFUL THAN SENIOR MINISTERS: WITHOUT A CHANGE IN PM – PAKATAN IS DOOMED

Daim voiced opposition to “Pakatan Nasional” coalition

Daim, Mahathir’s advisor, said voters given govt mandate

priority to restore public confidence in the govt

(OSTB: Javaman is trying to stay out of jail. Hence Pakatan Nasional. Ostard Wal Retard is trying to salvage his image. So why not Pakatan Nasional. There is also a Panglima Pintu Belakang angle. So why not? Many birds with one stone. Even if it does not happen.)

Daim said public wanted their welfare to be looked after

He believed public has low confidence in govt

govt doesn’t appear to be coherent team

(OSTB: These are just words. What we need are new policies. What we need is UNDOING 60 years of failed policies. We really need bold, new policy making. Just one example : We really absolutely need a free market in this country. There is none. Hence the Malays will be poor first. We need new policies. If there are no new policies then what are you going to implement? Faster ways of issuing new APs to a new set of cronies? Be serious.)

A Cabinet Full Of Dumb Asses



Daim urged govt to move forward and develop country

govt must solve problems that can be solved (now) he said

(OSTB: Well they have certainly missed the bus on the toll roads. Why was the toll extended until 2058? That is not the right option at all. Not only has the government NOT solved the toll roads but the problem has become worse. The people will bear the burden for another 38 years. This is NOT problem solving. This is creating more problems.)



Cabinet ministers must show performance

received complaints that cabinet ministers arrogant and disregard public I know public are not happy

ministers have become arrogant and do not listen

Why are they like this now? never respond to letters and claim too busy

they are there to serve public

(OSTB: Any government that appoints a 25 year old, who has never even had a job before, as a Minister cannot be taken seriously anymore. And predictably the 25 year old is failing in his job. But more relevant to the people, the government looks stupid and immature – for having appointed such an incompetent person. And the other incompetent Ministers as well. Only one has been fired so far. Their incompetence is mind boggling.)

Daim urged govt to step up public relations efforts

to explain reforms that are taking place Every minister has press secretary

They need to explain what’s going on to the press

The problem now is poor communication.

(OSTB: The Prime Minister also has a media team, press secretaries. media advisors and such. What are they doing? Listening to themselves in the mirror is one way to start the day but that is not what the people want to hear.

In conclusion : the government is showing gross incompetence. The situation cannot be fixed. Repeat – this situation cannot be fixed. If there is an election held now, this government will be kicked out of office.)



