HELLO IGP – WAKEY, WAKEY! JHO LOW STILL NOT ON INTERPOL’S RED NOTICE LIST YET – WHAT IS HAPPENING?

KUALA LUMPUR: The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has yet to include fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, on the wanted list, according to its website.

This is despite a request made by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for the organisation to issue a Red Notice for Jho Low, who was linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Checks on the website saw only five Malaysians names on the wanted list, namely Sirul Azhar Umar, 49; Lai Foo Siong, 38; Koh Ing Kueh, 44; Tan Lok Seng, 52 and Loo Soon Aik, 39.

Based on the list, former police officer Sirul Azhar became the most popular name for his involvement in murdering Altantuya Shariibuu.

Sirul Azhar has been detained at the Brisbane Immigration Detention Centre in Australia since Jan 20, 2015. He fled Malaysia in October 2014 while on release pending an appeal.

Previously, he revealed that he was directed by ‘an important individual’ to kill the Mongolian model.

His murder case was the most shocking aspect of the scandal involving former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who was allegedly involved in the purchase of a French-made Scorpene submarine in 2002.

A Red Notice is a call for Interpol to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition. It is issued by the General Secretariat at the request of a member country or an international tribunal based on a valid national arrest warrant. It is not an international arrest warrant.

The persons concerned are wanted by national jurisdictions for prosecution, or to serve a sentence based on an arrest warrant or court decision.

Interpol’s role is to assist the national police forces in identifying and locating these persons with a view to their arrest and extradition or similar lawful action.

In addition, these Notices are used by the United Nations, the International Criminal Tribunals and the International Criminal Court to seek persons wanted for committing crimes within their jurisdiction, notably genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.

NST

