AZMIN CARTEL, WHO STIRRED UP A RIOT AT THEIR OWN PKR ANNUAL CONGRESS, HAS THE CHEEK TO CONDEMN ‘PLAN B’ AGAINST ‘DICTATOR’ MAHATHIR REFUSING TO GIVE THE PM’S POST: ‘SAD TO SEE SOME PEOPLE UNABLE TO BEHAVE AS GOVT OF THE DAY,’ SAYS ZURAIDA WHO DOESN’T ATTEND OWN PARTY’S MEETINGS & IS RUMORED TO BE JOINING OPPOSITION PARTY GERAKAN WHEN SHE GETS THE SACK FROM PKR

AMPANG: It is rather sad that some people are unable to behave as the government of the day, says PKR leader Zuraida Kamaruddin.

“It is a democratic world. Anybody can do anything they like but it is sad to see that though we have become a government, we still want to go around the streets.

“Looks like they still cannot behave like the government of the day,” said Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, at the Chinese New Year open house organised by the Ampang lawmaker on Sunday (Feb 16).

Zuraida said this when asked to respond on comments made by fellow party member William Leong, who allegedly called for “Plan B”, to ensure PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim becomes the next prime minister.

Leong, who is Selayang MP, claimed current events showed that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has not changed his “dictatorial” ways though many people had given him a chance to show that he was a changed person.

Dr Mahathir is said to have received the support of 138 MPs from both sides of the divide to remain as Prime Minister for the full term.

The country’s political scene has been on overdrive with the issue of lawmakers allegedly signing statutory declarations supporting Dr Mahathir.

It is understood that 138 of the 222 MPs have thrown their support behind the Prime Minister. This is just short of 10 seats needed for a strong two-thirds majority.

