GAY SEX-TAINTED AZMIN CHARTS HIS WAY INTO GERAKAN – AND FROM THERE TO ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’? PKR NO.2 ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR EX-BN ALLY RECENTLY ENDORSED BY MAHATHIR – INDEED THE TIME HAS COME FOR ANWAR TO CALL HIS DEPUTY’S BLUFF & PKR TO SACK ITS TRAITORS FROM WITHIN

PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali has urged Ampang voters to support Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in continuing to lead the country amid speculation of a “Pakatan Nasional”.

“Stop politicking as there is already too much politicking in this country,” Azmin said in his speech at the Ampang Chinese New Year celebrations tonight.

“Please support Dr Mahathir to lead the country and rebuild the economy following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Let him lead so that after Apec, Malaysia can emerge as a country that can compete again,” Azmin, who is also economic affairs minister said, referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in November.

Although Azmin holds the Gombak parliamentary seat and Bukit Antarabangsa state seat, he was one of the main VIPs at the Ampang function as the seat is held by one of his lieutenants, PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

But despite complaining about unnecessary politicking in the country, Azmin began his speech by welcoming Gerakan president Dominic Lau, a party he has been linked to.

“After this, there will be all sorts of stories,” said Azmin.

It has been speculated that Azmin may join Gerakan as he wages a power struggle with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

While Azmin has complained about unfair appointments to the PKR central leadership committee, Anwar’s followers alleged that the former heads a group set on keeping Dr Mahathir in power for a full term at Anwar’s expense.

The speculation re-emerged this month after it was revealed that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested working with Dr Mahathir to form a Pakatan Nasional pact.

And, adding fuel to the speculation, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang also said his party will moot a motion of confidence in Parliament for Dr Mahathir to continue leading the country. – February 16, 2020.

PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali and PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin tossing yee sang at the CNY programme in Ampang today. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Seth Akmal, February 16, 2020.

