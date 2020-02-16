OH NO! MASZLEE IS BACK – EX-MINISTER WINS BERSATU DIVISION POST – WHILE SYED SADDIQ STILL UNDER PRESSURE

Former education minister Maszlee Malik has won the Simpang Renggam Bersatu division’s inaugural leadership election.

Maszlee secured 211 votes, while sole opponent Ahmad Ahem secured 79 votes.

“Alhamdulillah. God’s grace has allowed me to win. I thank my comrades for choosing me to be the Simpang Renggam Bersatu division leader,” wrote Maszlee on his Twitter account.

Maszlee’s political fortunes were looking to be on the wane much of last year when he took a public beating over many policy issues as education minister.

On Jan 2, Maszlee stepped down as minister on the advice of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Maszlee is the MP for Simpang Renggam.

In a related development, Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang too won the election for the Tebrau Bersatu division chief.

Mazlan secured 379 votes against Saiful Anuar Yahya’s 87 votes and Norlehan Ariffin’s 52 votes.

Last year, Mazlan received a political boost when he was appointed Johor Bersatu head by Mahathir, who is Bersatu’s national chairperson.

The position was previously held by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who is now focusing on national matters.

Bersatu, which was formed in 2016, is currently in the midst of holding elections for its divisions. The process will culminate with the national level AGM and election on June 20. – MKINI

Stop smear campaigns in party polls, says Syed Saddiq

BERSATU youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman fears personal attacks and character assassinations during polls will cause a deep division in the party, especially in the youth wing.

He has urged candidates to contest based on their capabilities, not by attacking their rivals.

“We must make sure it is a clean fight and character assassinations must end. We must showcase our capabilities, on what we can do to push the party forward.

“I hope that after the polls, we are able to work together, and not build walls that separate us. Those defeated must continue to work with others for the sake of the party,” he said after meeting party members in Kg Baru this morning.

Previously, some leaders in the youth wing had expressed fears of rifts as a result of the bitter fight for posts.

Syed Saddiq is being challenged for the youth chief’s post by Mohd Muzammil Ismail, largely seen as a tough opponent.

Syed Saddiq, who is also youth and sports minister, said he is glad to see so many youths offering themselves for the party polls.

He hoped that they were in the race to do something good for the party, not just to be in the same line-up to become prominent.

Syed Saddiq was appointed to lead the Bersatu youth since the establishment of the party in September 2016.

To date, four states – Perak, Kelantan, Kedah, and Penang – had announced their support for Syed Saddiq to be retained as youth chief.

The nomination for all positions in the national body will be on March 16 with the casting of votes on June 20. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

