MAHATHIR KOMITED LEPAS JAWATAN SEPERTI DIJANJIKAN – ANWAR

IPOH: A decision on the ongoing power transition issue between Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be made in due time, says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Without elaborating on the exact time frame, the Home Minister said the decision would be made by the Pakatan Harapan presidential council.

“I believe when the time comes, a decision will be made, but I am not sure it will be discussed during the (presidential council) meeting on Feb 21.

“Pakatan is still intact and the general view (on the issue) is normal, or else it’s not politics,” he said after opening the national-level Rela’s 48th anniversary celebration at the Indera Mulia Stadium here on Saturday (Feb 15).

“What’s more important is that our cooperation is still strong,” he said.

“We will leave it to Tun (Dr Mahathir) to take the necessary steps on this matter,” he added.

On an English daily article that said there could be a change to three state governments’ leadership due to the proposed unity government comprising Bersatu, PAS and Umno, Muhyiddin said he had not heard of it.

“I am not sure what is going on. Maybe it’s just a prediction,” he said.

The article reported that there could be a shake-up in Kedah, Perak and Melaka, with these three states getting new Mentri Besars and Chief Minister.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Kedah’s Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, it was reported, would be brought to Putrajaya to strengthen Bersatu’s political clout at the federal level.

Faizal, on his part, said he was solely focused on his responsibility as Perak’s Mentri Besar.

PAS on power transition demand: It’s unconstitutional, challenges powers of the King

PETALING JAYA: Insisting that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hand over power to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is akin to challenging the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, says Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan).

The PAS secretary-general said it was against the Federal Constitution to demand a power transition, as it could be construed as challenging the powers of the King.

“As stipulated in Article 40(2) and 43(2)(a), the King can exercise his absolute discretion in appointing a prime minister from among MPs who he believes command majority support in Parliament.

“The power transition issue being hotly debated among Pakatan Harapan undermines the Federal Constitution, and can be construed as challenging the King’s powers.

“The alleged transition of power agreement dated Jan 7, 2018, if it truly exists, is against the law and void.

“This is because the alleged agreement was made prior to the 14th General Election, before the concerned parties yielded power,” he said in a statement on Sunday (Feb 16).

Takiyuddin said a vote of confidence in Parliament or Statutory Declaration could determine if the sitting premier commanded majority support.

Therefore, PAS was pushing for a vote of confidence.

“Although a vote of confidence is unprecedented, it is not illegal,” he said.

Demanding a sitting premier to hand over power midway to a successor is, however, against the Federal Constitution, he reiterated.

The alleged SDs signed by 138 Members of Parliament insist that Dr Mahathir stay for a full term, which would be contrary to the Pakatan agreement prior to the 14th General Election (GE14) in May, 2018 that he would only be a transition premier and hand over power to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On Friday (Feb 14), more than one source claimed that of those who have signed such SDs, 18 were from PAS, 26 from Anwar’s own party PKR, at least 13 of the 39 Umno MPs, and all 26 MPs from Dr Mahathir’s own Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

